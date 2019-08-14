R. Kelly – Will He Also ‘Commit Suicide’?

R. Kelly is back at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago, Il.

Metropolitan Correctional Center - Chicago, IL

Metropolitan Correctional Center – Chicago, IL

And according to his attorney, Steven Greenberg, the 52-year-old R&B singer is not doing too well there.

Kelly, who is facing multiple sex-related charges in state courts in Illinois and Minnesota – and multiple federal charges in federal courts in Illinois and New York, has reportedly chosen to be housed in the facility’s Special Housing Unit (SHU) because he fears reprisal from other inmates.

Many of the charges that Kelly is facing involve underage women – which often makes an inmate a target of attacks by other inmates.

Alleged pedophiles are often housed together in a separate unit in order to protect them from other inmates (That’s the kind of unit that Keith Raniere was in for most of his stay at MDC).

It is unclear whether MCC has such a unit.

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Kelly Is Emotionally Unstable

According to Greenberg, Kelly is very distraught about being in prison – and away from his friends and entourage.

Steven Greenberg

“I’ve seen him get very emotional,” Greenberg said. “He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.”

“Now he’s been placed in the MCC’s ‘SHU’ — a cell in solitary confinement away from the jail population and is constantly being moved from cell to cell”, Greenberg said. “He only has the guards to talk to.”

Greenberg said that Kelly is having a difficult time adjusting to being by himself. “[He] has a stage persona who is used to having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV, no radio, no music, and no books” [You’ll see how funny the last part of that statement is when you read the next segment of this post].

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Kelly Is Functionally Illiterate

Also contributing to Kelly’s despondency is the fact that he can’t read much of the fan mail that he’s receiving at MCC.

“He’s receiving plenty of mail – which is 97% positive – and he pores over it,” said Greenberg.

But Greenberg also noted that there are only a few words that Kelly can read on his own. Everything else, he has to try to sound out as he reads over the messages.

“He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it. It’s basically there for comfort,” Greenberg said.

Bible

Holy Bible

Greenberg also noted that Kelly’s illiteracy makes even the most mundane tasks difficult.

Thus, for example, even though Kelly has plenty of money in his commissary account, he can’t figure out what to order from the pre-printed list of available items.

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Kelly Not Getting Many Visitors

Kelly has also not had many visitors since he’s been incarcerated at MCC. In part, that’s because he’s only allowed to have one visitor on his weekly visiting day (He’s also allowed to meet with his attorneys whenever necessary).

Apparently, both of his live-in girlfriends – Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary – have been to see him at MCC. They both live with Kelly in Trump Tower in Chicago.

Trump Tower Chicago

His only other visitor has been an uncle who Kelly refers to as “Uncle Bug”.

Because he’s in the SHU, all of Kelly’s visits – except the ones with his attorneys – are conducted via video.

Kelly also has access to a phone but he is limited to a total of 15 minutes of phone conversations per month with family and friends.

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Kelly May Be Making Changes to His Legal Team

Up until now, Steve Greenberg has been representing Kelly in all of his criminal cases.

But that may be changing.

According to new reports, Kelly recently met with Tom Mesereau, the attorney who got Michael Jackson acquitted on child molestation charges in 2005.

Michael Jackson with attorney Tom Mesereau

Later, Mesereau also got actor Robert Blake acquitted on charges that he murdered his wife.

Mesereau has not yet agreed to represent Kelly – and there is some question as to whether Kelly has the financial resources to pay what would likely be Mesereau’s multi-million dollar retainer to do so.

Maybe Kelly should try and hook up with Clare Bronfman, who paid the legal fees for Raniere and the rest of her co-defendants – or her sister, Sarah Bronfman-Igtet, who recently launched her own version of a Rainbow Cultural Garden school in France.

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Kelly Will Likely Be Under Increased Scrutiny

Given the fallout from Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide last Saturday [More on that topic in a later post], it’s quite likely that Kelly is now getting special attention at MCC.

Whether that involves 24/7 camera monitoring is not known.

But, at a minimum, he’s probably being checked on every 30-minutes by the guards who are assigned to his section of the SHU.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if he spends some time in MCC’s Suicide Watch Unit – if only for precautionary reasons.

Having another high-profile suicide or suiciding is not something that the Department of Justice wants to have to explain right now.