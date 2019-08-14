Exclusive Photos: Dalai Lama’s Emissary Lama Tenzin on ‘Nxivm’ Island With Allison Mack





The Personal Emissary for Peace to His Holiness, the Dalai Lama was on Sir Richard Branson’s Necker Island in 2010 to attend a Nxivm retreat.





Lama Tenzin Dhonden, however, seems to have shed his monk’s robes and partied with the gals, especially with Allison Mack, and his secret lover, Seagram’s heiress and Nxivm financier, Sara Bronfman.

He also seems to have been close to Sara’s mother, Georgia Webb Bronfman, who was also at the Nxivm retreat.

Nigel Havers and wife Georgiana Bronfman

Georgia is currently married to British actor Nigel Havers.

Back in 2010, Nxivm leaders held a special retreat, paid for by Sara Bronfman for the elite of Nxivm at Necker Island, which is owned by Richard Branson.

Sir Richard Branson and Sara Bronfman. She rented his island for $250,000 per week to entertain Nxivm members.

According to Saratoga in Decline blogger John Tighe, the Nxians who attended the retreat did a lot more than party and attend classes; they also planned many of their criminal activities that later got top leaders convicted for racketeering.

But Lama Tenzin seems to have had nothing to do with the crime planning.

The monk of the Buddhist faith seems to have been there to party hardy.

At the time, it was an open secret in Nxivm that he was having an affair with Sara Bronfman.

In fact, he had come as a monk to negotiate the Dalai Lama coming to Albany New York, headquarters of Nxivm, to endorse Keith Raniere, head of the sex slaver cult.

One day, Lama Tenzin was caught in a hot tub with Sara by a friend. They were, according to Sara’s friend, “canoodling” and in “a hot necking embrace.”

To the outside world, Lama Tenzin was pretending to be a celibate monk teaching the high spiritual values that his leader, the Dalai Lama, espoused.

He took the vows of poverty and chastity, but randy Tenzin was actually feathering his nest off Bronfman’s largess [while he sought a seven figure donation for Dalai Lama] and having sex with Sara and perhaps with others in the sex cult.

We will have a lot more to report on Lama Tenzin and his proclivities and how he persuaded the Dalai Lama to come to Albany New York to endorse Keith Raniere in a later post.

Lama Tenzin with Dalai Lama.

For now here are some rare pictures of this supposed monk.

With Allison Mack









A yogi with a buzz on









With Sara’s mother, Georgiana Bronfman









For those who are interested, Richard Branson rents out Necker Island for retreats and private parties. The cost runs about $50,000 per night.













Lama Tenzin is available for spiritual consultation for those seeking the kind of knowledge he imparts.





Lama Tenzin with the Dalia Lama

The Dalai Lama bows before Keith Alan Raniere, leader of Nxivm.