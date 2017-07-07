Questions for SOP cuckolds to ask their wives regarding Master Raniere

Keith Raniere’s approach to women who would normally be unwilling to sleep with him because they are married is to teach them that it is not a carnal sexual relationship.

He is their mentor, their teacher, their guru. He talks about interconnectedness, because his semen connects to a woman, according to sources.

It sticks, if not to her ribs, to her face and melts in her mouth if not in her hands.

But once he cums, it makes them one forever.

When he ejaculates on a person or inside them there’s interconnectedness.

Here are some questions for the cuckolds of Raniere WHO ARE HAVING DIFFICULTY ACCEPTING THEIR ROLES AS CUCKS:

Are you really okay with having your wife branded with the initials of your own teacher, Keith Raniere, or don’t you follow or believe in his teachings ?

Are you really okay with Raniere taking collateral from your wife that could damage both your lives if it is released to ensure her silence or don’t you trust Master Raniere?

Why would you permit your wife to be branded if DOS has no connection with Keith?

Would you mind if Keith Raniere’s initials were on her pubic area if it meant she would advance spiritually?

Would you provide collateral to your wife that will help her remain in DOS if that collateral would be something that could damage your career, your personal relations and so forth or don’t you trust Keith Raniere?

Are you sure your wife has not given collateral and has not told you?

If your wife has slept with Keith Raniere and has not told you, could there be a higher purpose which you are incapable of understanding because of your disintegrations?

Is it possible that Keith slept with your wife because he needed to teach you something about your issues with jealousy and not for his own pleasure?

Are you aware that Mr. Raniere has classes where students are asked to imagine the benefits of their spouses dying?

Do you know how many benefits would accrue to your wife if you would suddenly die?

Have you studied Mr. Raniere’s litigation record?

Have you asked your wife to reveal her pubic area to determine if she has been branded as if you did not trust her word?

Is your wife good looking, slender and nubile?

Did she ever come home with her face seemingly moistened with some sort of unusual smelling facial crème?

This is an artist's conception: Keith Raniere [standing in shower left] teaches a beta male of The Society of Protectors [lower center on hands and knees ] and his DOS slave wife

Keith Raniere [standing left] teaches both the men of The Society of Protectors [lower center] and their wives [left].