Putting Keith Raniere Away for Life Is the Most Fair Decision Possible, as It Protects Society From Future Harm

By Bangkok [AKA The Retard, AKA Jesus Christ]

This is in response to Keith Raniere Did Not Get Fair Trial; Does Not Deserve Life Sentence.

Frank’s decision to publish that piece of trash is akin to Frank publishing Shadow State’s nonsense.

I guess it was a slow day on Frank Report.

You call this journalism, Frank?

Firstly, the judge did not block Lauren’s testimony the moment something favorable for Keith came up.

The judge warned Keith Raniere’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, to stop badgering the witness and to stop asking the same questions over and over, which had already been asked and answered.

The judge simply blocked Agnifilo from badgering the witness with questions which were designed to badger her, not to reveal any earth-shattering information helpful to Keith.

The ‘intent’ of the questions is the real issue, you ignorant asshole.

That’s why the appellate court will uphold Keith’s conviction and why K.R. Claviger is a fucken IDIOT for suggesting otherwise in his many, pathetic posts here.

Claviger’s appellate knowledge is akin to a shit-stained piece of paper. He’s clueless. If Claviger picked next year’s Superbowl winner, I’d bet big on the opposing team.

The photos?

A photo of Keith Raniere the Feds used to show the jury what a charmer he was.

These winsome photos were used by the prosecution at trial to reveal the nature, the proclivities and perhaps photogenic qualities of the illustrious Vanguard.

Keith Alan Raniere

This photo of Keith Alan Raniere was used as an exhibit at his trial.

The photos introduced by the prosecutor were NOT designed to make Keith look like a dirty old man, you dumb fuck.

In fact, Keith ALREADY WAS a ‘dirty old man’ who bedded girls under the proper age.

Thus, the prosecutor didn’t need to ‘make him look like one’. He ALREADY was one.

Life in prison?

Keith is an ongoing danger to society because IF he were released from prison in a few years, he’d go right back to coercing and blackmailing women for his own pleasure.

He can’t stop.

Why? …Because a Zebra can’t change his stripes.

True a zebra can't change his stripes, but the real question is can a cockroach change his personality and become a guru and leader of women?

True a zebra can’t change his stripes, but the real question is can a cockroach change his personality and become a guru and leader of women?

Keith only knows one way to live.

He can’t stop manipulating others because it’s not part of his personality to have mercy or empathy towards other human beings.

Keith’s brain is short-circuited. The wiring is faulty and there’s no repair shop to fix that shit.

Therefore, putting Keith away for LIFE is the most fair decision possible, as it protects society from future harm.

Keith will spend the rest of his life in prison and he’ll likely get his ass kicked over and over.

They say conjugal (fuck) visits aren’t possible in lockup. However, Keith may begin to experience postprandial coitus with Bubba at some point.

Keith’s future is now as dim as a moonless night.

And I’m fucken loving it.

MK10ART

The world’s smartest man will have a long time to ponder his future, which may be deadeningly the same from now on. Bye-bye, Vanguard. What is left for us now is to learn some lessons from you to prevent what happened to your victims from happening to others.