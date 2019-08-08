Raniere Used a Massive Pile of Deliberately Deceptive Actions and Words to Get What He Wanted — Now He Is Going to Pay

By Shivani

This is in response to Keith Raniere Did Not Get Fair Trial; Does Not Deserve Life Sentence.

Ridiculous lack of depth. Not to comprehend (or to at least try to understand) the damages which happen through sexual assault, sexual abuse, just shows ignorance and a big, big BLANK of human awareness.

Whether one is an adult or not, if a person is assaulted, if a person endures a sexual assault especially, the one who did that assaulting has qualified himself or herself to be charged for it and, if possible, to be stopped from being able to re-offend.

To consciously decide to sexually use a child, someone who is not ready, is not mature enough to make much, if any choice about what is being done, is worse than “beneath contempt.” The victim, if still alive, has been assaulted into a life sentence of unsought damage, self-blame, loss of trust, depression, sometimes self-harm and sometimes suicide. Please at least try to face this with some realism.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs.

NXIVM teaches Executive Success Programs or is it Executive Success Programs teaches Nxivm? It may not matter much in the USA since the federal government has seized First Principles LLC, the company that owns the Rational Inquiry “technology” upon which the Executive Success Programs and the Nxivm tech is based.

Another thing. Almost anyone on earth can put together a few pretty words and ideas. This is often how predators operate, too. Reel someone in through “niceness,” pretend to be helpful and pleasant and then go in for the “kill.” You can get the same pretty words elsewhere, instead of from a vulture-like Reñero, who gathered all of his purloined words and ideas from other sources anyhow. If the exterior turns out to be rotten, so too is the core. Find someone to “follow”, if follow you must, but Raniere is no one to follow. He has spent decades proving it.

He just used a massive pile of deliberately deceptive actions and words to get what he really wanted. Now he is going to pay for what he was really after, for what he used his banal euphemisms to conceal, for as long as he lives. He himself has obliterated his false value. He never had anything else as a selling point. He is in prison thanks to his genuine baseness, valuelessness and for harming others in a variety of ways. All for his own very distorted benefit.

All of the presented idealism was only a disguise in the first place, for his malintent.

Once you pay enough attention to start to understand the entirety of the big picture of Keith Raniere and the group who decided that he was their supreme example, you can see the false intent behind the self-help movement. All of its moving parts included. At least try to understand how he and his crowd harmed others, even if you do not understand what those damages are.