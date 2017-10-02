Pictures lying around: Mexican words of the day; proposed titles for TV mini series and etc.

Dramatic reenactment: Actors play Clare Bronfman, Vanguard and the three Elliot brothers, in in Clifton Park for the authorities to arrest Allison Mack for human trafficking. Screen Snapshots Series 13 #5 (May 10) The Prizefighter and the Lady (May 27) (scene deleted) § Nertsery Rhymes (July 6) Beer and Pretzels (August 26) Hello Pop! (September 16) Plane Nuts (October 14) Meet the Baron (October 20) § Dancing Lady (November 24) § Myrt and Marge (December 4) § 1934[edit] Fugitive Lovers (January 5) § Hollywood on Parade # B-9 (Mar 30) The Big Idea (May 12) Hollywood Party (June 1) § 1964[edit] MGM's Big Parade of Comedy - Compilation movie featuring clips from Hollywood Party. The Three Stooges: Moe, Larry and Curly[edit] 1933[edit] Early 1930s title frame featuring Moe, Larry and Curly (credited as "Curley") Movietone News (May 27) Turn Back the Clock (August 25) § 1934[edit] 001 Woman Haters (May 5) 002 Punch Drunks (July 13) 003 Men in Black (September 28) AAN Screen Snapshots Series 14 #1 (September 29) Screen Snapshots Series 14 #2 (October 26) The Captain Hates the Sea (November 28) § 004 Three Little Pigskins (December 8) 1935[edit] 005 Horses' Collars (January 10) 006 Restless Knights (February 20) Screen Snapshots Series 14 #6 (February 22) 007 Pop Goes the Easel (March 29) 008 Uncivil Warriors (April 26) 009 Pardon My Scotch (August 1) 010 Hoi Polloi (August 29) 011 Three Little Beers (November 28) 1936[edit] 012 Ants in the Pantry (February 6) 013 Movie Maniacs (February 20) Screen Snapshots Series 15 #7 (February 28) 014 Half-Shot Shooters (April 30) 015 Disorder in the Court (May 30) † 016 A Pain in the Pullman (June 27) 017 False Alarms (August 16) 018 Whoops, I'm an Indian! (September 11) 019 Slippery Silks (December 27) 1937[edit] 020 Grips, Grunts and Groans (January 13) 021 Dizzy Doctors (March 19) 022 3 Dumb Clucks (April 17) 023 Back to the Woods (May 14) Blue ribbon 024 Goofs and Saddles (July 2) 025 Cash and Carry (September 3) 026 Playing the Ponies (October 15) Surprise, Surprise - Columbia newsreel (October 31) 027 The Sitter Downers (November 26) 1938[edit] 028 Termites of 1938 (January 7) 029 Wee Wee Monsieur (February 18) Start Cheering (March 3) § 030 Tassels in the Air (April 1) 031 Healthy, Wealthy and Dumb (May 20) 032 Violent Is the Word for Curly (July 2) 033 Three Missing Links (July 29) 034 Mutts to You (October 14) 035 Flat Foot Stooges (December 5) 1939[edit] 036 Three Little Sew and Sews (January 6) 037 We Want Our Mummy (February 24) 038 A Ducking They Did Go (April 7) Blue ribbon Screen Snapshots Series 18 #9 (May 12) 039 Yes, We Have No Bonanza (May 19) 040 Saved by the Belle (June 30) 041 Calling All Curs (August 25) 042 Oily to Bed, Oily to Rise (October 6) 043 Three Sappy People (December 1) 1940[edit] Title card featuring Curly, Larry and Moe, first used in the 1940 film You Nazty Spy!. 044 You Nazty Spy! (January 19) Screen Snapshots Series 19 #5 (February 23) 045 Rockin' thru the Rockies (March 8) Screen Snapshots Series 19 #6 (March 29) 046 A Plumbing We Will Go (April 19) 047 Nutty but Nice (June 1) 048 How High Is Up? (July 26) 049 From Nurse to Worse (August 23) Blue ribbon 050 No Census, No Feeling (October 4) 051 Cookoo Cavaliers (November 15) Screen Snapshots Series 20 #3 (November 22) 052 Boobs in Arms (December 27) 1941[edit] 053 So Long Mr. Chumps (February 7) 054 Dutiful But Dumb (March 21) 055 All the World's a Stooge (May 16) Time Out for Rhythm (June 5) 056 I'll Never Heil Again (July 4) 057 An Ache in Every Stake (August 22) 058 In the Sweet Pie and Pie (October 16) Blue ribbon Screen Snapshots Series 21 #3 (November 7) 059 Some More of Samoa (December 4) 1942[edit] 060 Loco Boy Makes Good (January 8) 061 Cactus Makes Perfect (February 26) 062 What's the Matador? (April 23) 063 Matri-Phony (July 2) 064 Three Smart Saps (July 30) 065 Even as IOU (September 18) My Sister Eileen (September 24) § 066 Sock-a-Bye Baby (November 13) 1943[edit] 067 They Stooge to Conga (January 1) Blue ribbon 068 Dizzy Detectives (February 5) Blue ribbon Screen Snapshots Series 22 #8 (March 31) 069 Spook Louder (April 2) 070 Back from the Front (May 28) Good Luck, Mr. Yates (June 29) (scene deleted) § 071 Three Little Twirps (July 9) 072 Higher Than a Kite (July 30) 073 I Can Hardly Wait (August 13) 074 Dizzy Pilots (September 24) Blue ribbon 075 Phony Express (November 18) 076 A Gem of a Jam (December 30) 1944[edit] 077 Crash Goes the Hash (February 4) 078 Busy Buddies (March 18) 079 The Yoke's on Me (May 26) 080 Idle Roomers (July 15) 081 Gents Without Cents (September 22) 082 No Dough Boys (November 24) 1945[edit] 083 Three Pests in a Mess (January 19) 084 Booby Dupes (March 17) Screen Snapshots (April) Rockin' in the Rockies (April 17) 085 Idiots Deluxe (July 20) 086 If a Body Meets a Body (August 30) ^ 087 Micro-Phonies (November 15) ^ 1946[edit] 088 Beer Barrel Polecats (January 10) Blue ribbon ^ 089 A Bird in the Head (February 28) ^ Swing Parade of 1946 (March 16) † 090 Uncivil War Birds (March 29) ^ 091 The Three Troubledoers (April 25) ^ 092 Monkey Businessmen (June 20) ^ 093 Three Loan Wolves (July 4) ^ 094 G.I. Wanna Home (September 5) ^ 095 Rhythm and Weep (October 3) ^ 096 Three Little Pirates (December 5) ^ 1947[edit] 097 Half-Wits Holiday (January 9) ^ 1960[edit] Stop! Look! and Laugh! (July 1) Blue ribbon The Three Stooges: Moe, Larry and Shemp[edit] Later title frame featuring Shemp, Larry and Moe from 1950-1956 1947[edit] 098 Fright Night (March 6) 099 Out West (April 24) 100 Hold That Lion! (July 17) (Curly Howard in a cameo) 101 Brideless Groom (September 11) † 102 Sing a Song of Six Pants (October 30) † 103 All Gummed Up (December 18) 1948[edit] 104 Shivering Sherlocks (January 8) Blue ribbon 105 Pardon My Clutch (February 26) 106 Squareheads of the Round Table (March 4) 107 Fiddlers Three (May 6) 108 The Hot Scots (July 8) 109 Heavenly Daze (September 2) 110 I'm a Monkey's Uncle (October 7) 111 Mummy's Dummies (November 4) 112 Crime on Their Hands (December 9) 1949[edit] 113 The Ghost Talks (February 3) 114 Who Done It? (March 3) 115 Hokus Pokus (May 5) 116 Fuelin' Around (July 7) 117 Malice in the Palace (September 1) † Blue ribbon 118 Vagabond Loafers (October 6) Blue ribbon Jerks of All Trades ~ (television series pilot) 119 Dunked in the Deep (November 3) 1950[edit] 120 Punchy Cowpunchers (January 5) 121 Hugs and Mugs (February 2) 122 Dopey Dicks (March 2) 123 Love at First Bite (May 4) 124 Self-Made Maids (July 6) 125 Three Hams on Rye (September 7) 126 Studio Stoops (October 5) 127 Slaphappy Sleuths (November 9) 128 A Snitch in Time (December 7) 1951[edit] 129 Three Arabian Nuts (January 4) 130 Baby Sitters Jitters (February 1) 131 Don't Throw That Knife (May 3) 132 Scrambled Brains (June 7) 133 Merry Mavericks (September 6) Blue ribbon Gold Raiders (September 9) 134 The Tooth Will Out (October 4) 135 Hula-La-La (November 1) 136 Pest Man Wins (December 6) Blue ribbon 1952[edit] 137 A Missed Fortune (January 3) Blue ribbon 138 Listen, Judge (March 6) Blue ribbon 139 Corny Casanovas (May 1) 140 He Cooked His Goose (July 3) 141 Gents in a Jam (July 4) 142 Three Dark Horses (October 16) 143 Cuckoo on a Choo Choo (December 4) 1953[edit] 144 Up in Daisy's Penthouse (February 5) Blue ribbon 145 Booty and the Beast (March 5) Blue ribbon 146 Loose Loot (April 2) Blue ribbon 147 Tricky Dicks (May 7) Blue ribbon 148 Spooks! (July 15) (first flat widescreen short) 149 Pardon My Backfire (August 15) 150 Rip, Sew and Stitch (September 3) Blue ribbon 151 Bubble Trouble (October 8) Blue ribbon 152 Goof on the Roof (December 3) 1954[edit] 153 Income Tax Sappy (February 4) 154 Musty Musketeers (May 13) Blue ribbon 155 Pals and Gals (June 3) Blue ribbon 156 Knutzy Knights (September 2) Blue ribbon 157 Shot in the Frontier (October 7) 158 Scotched in Scotland (November 4) Blue ribbon 1955[edit] 159 Fling in the Ring (January 6) Blue ribbon 160 Of Cash and Hash (February 3) Blue ribbon 161 Gypped in the Penthouse (March 10) 162 Bedlam in Paradise (April 14) Blue ribbon 163 Stone Age Romeos (June 2) Blue ribbon 164 Wham-Bam-Slam! (September 1) Blue ribbon 165 Hot Ice (October 6) Blue ribbon 166 Blunder Boys (November 3) 1956[edit] 167 Husbands Beware (January 5) Blue ribbon 168 Creeps (February 2) Blue ribbon 169 Flagpole Jitters (April 5) Blue ribbon 170 For Crimin' Out Loud (May 3) Blue ribbon 171 Rumpus in the Harem (June 21) Blue ribbon ^^ 172 Hot Stuff (September 6) Blue ribbon ^^ 173 Scheming Schemers (October 4) Blue ribbon ^^ 174 Commotion on the Ocean (November 8) Blue ribbon ^^ The Three Stooges: Moe, Larry and Joe[edit] The Three Stooges title frame featuring Joe, Larry and Moe 1957[edit] 175 Hoofs and Goofs (January 31) 176 Muscle Up a Little Closer (February 28) 177 A Merry Mix Up (March 28) 178 Space Ship Sappy (April 18) 179 Guns a Poppin (June 13) Blue ribbon 180 Horsing Around (September 12) 181 Rusty Romeos (October 17) Blue ribbon 182 Outer Space Jitters (December 5) 1958[edit] 183 Quiz Whizz (February 13) 184 Fifi Blows Her Top (April 10) Blue ribbon 185 Pies and Guys (June 12) Blue ribbon 186 Sweet and Hot (September 4) 187 Flying Saucer Daffy (October 9) 188 Oil's Well That Ends Well (December 4) Blue ribbon 1959[edit] 189 Triple Crossed (February 2) Blue ribbon 190 Sappy Bull Fighters (June 4) Blue ribbon

Sooner or later a miniseries will be made about Vanguard and NXIVM Village.

In this proposed conceptual illustration, actors depict (L-R) Clare Bronfman, Vanguard and the three Elliot brothers.

Suggested titles of episodes of the proposed mini series:

Slippery Skills

From Nurse to Worse: The Nancy Salzman story

Meet the Vanguard

Half-Wits Intensives

Scrambled Brains

Lauren Blows Her Top [and bottoms]

Whoops, I’m a Vanguard

Boobs in Vanguard’s Arms

Vanguard and the Lady

Husbands Beware

Booty and the Vanguard

Rumpus in the Harem

Baby Sitters Jitters: The Mexican Teenage Girls’ Story

Pardon My Vanguard

Up in Vanguard’s Townhouse

Bubble Trouble in Vanguard’s Hot Tub

Cuckold on a Choo Choo

Disorder in the Cult

Bedlam in Paradise

Of Cash and Stash

Income Tax Sappy

No Dough, Boys: The ESP Proctors’ Story

We Want Our Vanguard

Cuckold Cavaliers: The Marred Men of ESP

Blunder Boys: The SOP Story

Dutiful But Dumb: The DOS Story

A Pain in the Vanguard: The Branding Story

Slaves’ Collars

Dumb Cucks

Goof on the Roof

Corny Casanova

Gypped in the Townhouse

A Snitch in Time

He Cooked His Goose

So Long Mr. Raniere

Commotion on the Ocean: Escape To Wakaya

Yes, We Have No More Vanguard

SOP men have to have the guts to have what it takes....

SOP men have to have the guts to have what it takes….

Dr. Brandon Porter brings young women into a secluded setting and puts sensors on their head and fingers then shows them films of gang rapes and beheading of women to check for their sociopath tendencies. Keith advised him to adjust the location of the sensors.

Dr. Brandon Porter brings young women into a secluded setting and puts sensors on their head and fingers, and then shows them films of gang rapes and beheading of women to check for sociopath tendencies. Keith Raniere adjusts the location of the sensors.

Espians climb the steps on the stripe path.

ESPians climb the steps of the stripe path.

Sign pointing to Oregon Trail....

Sign pointing to Oregon Trail….

ESP curriculum simplified

If Vanguard were Mexican…

Mexican word of the day: Herpes…. I ordered pizza. I got my piece and she got herpes.

Mexican word of the day: Cheapest… I told my DOS slave a funny joke and cheapest her pants….

Mexican words of the day: Defense and Defeat… When her husband came home early, my slave and I jumped defense but she screamed because defeat got stuck.

Mexican word of the day: Mushroom…. when Rosa Laura’s slave pod gets in the car, there’s not mushroom.

Mexican word of the day: Juicy…. Tell me if juicy the IRS special agent

Mexican word of the day: Nutella. Ivy Nevaras, she no listen so I nutella her nothing.

Mexican word of the day: Chicken Breast; Mariana had my baby; I’m excited because chicken breast feed me too.

Mexican word of the day: Ice Melter: She said she took a cold shower but Ice Melter before she even got to my townhouse.

Mexican word of the day: Ambition: Barbara Bouchey was always fighting ambition at me.

Mexican word of the day: Budweiser: That DOS slave has a fine body Budweiser face so ugly?

Mexican word of the day; Seizure; Anna Ruiz, you are not going out like dat to see Marcelo; I can seizure ass hanging out in the mini skirt… you hoochie.

Mexican word of the day: Bishop: Nancy Salzman, can somebody please shut this bishop.

Mexican word of the day: Bishop and Lysol; Nancy Salzman, would you please shut this bishop she lysol the time.

Mexican word of the day: Nissan. I told Allison no sex on the floor; she might burn her nissan on the carpet.

Mexican word of the day: Hoochie: Clare Bronfman saw me walking with a DOS slave and said tell me hoochie is.

Mexican word of the day: Jewish. Allison said to Keith about Clare: When you have her money, you’re happy, but when you have to have sex with her, Jewish she had a boyfriend or girlfriend.