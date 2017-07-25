Photo Essay: A Tale of Two Psychopaths

Some people say that as soon as you make a comparison to Hitler, you lose the argument.

That may be true. But if ever you could win an argument on photographs alone, this may be it.

No one is saying that Keith Raniere has done as many foul deeds as Adolf Hitler.

That may only be because he never had the opportunity.

On the one hand, there are some who say that The Vanguard is the most ethical human being who ever lived. These same people would likely say the Fuhrer was the most evil.

On the other hand, Hitler’s followers considered him the greatest person who ever lived.

As far as the Frank Report is concerned, we make no editorial judgment; we are only interested in body language. Please observe.

I've had people killed for my beliefs -- yes they died laughing! According to Keith Raniere, Adolf Hitler is Mr. Raniere's disciple and partner. Hitler died but Mr. Raniere informed his student and business partner Nancy Salzman that she was Hitler in her past life. Mr. Raniere gave Ms, Salzman the title of Prefect, which is much lower than her previous title Fuhrer.

I listen to everything you say because I care deeply about you.

Dive deep within.

Adolf Hitler

I am.

Now I look away. For I would never hypnotize you.

Dive deep within.

Intently listening.

Keith Raniere He charms.

I know all the answers. They come deep from within.

Image #: 689351 Adolf Hitler, leader of the Nazi party which took over Germany and plunged Europe into world war is seen here in this undated photo. dpa /Landov

Keith Raniere proclaimed himself to be the ethicist for the NXIVM community. An ethicist is one whose judgment on ethics and ethical codes has come to be trusted by a specific community, and is expressed in some way that makes it possible for others to mimic or approximate that judgment. Following the advice of ethicists is one means of acquiring knowledge

Nancy Salzman in a previous life according to Keith Raniere.

Pizza is Keith Raniere's favorite food as is evident by his expanding waist line.

Adolf Hitler after tying for the 100 yard dash.

Keith Raniere teaches women who vow to serve him.

I will now spout an unintelligible platitude meant to appear as a sign of my deep brilliance. If she buys into this, she's hooked.

The many traits of Vanguard: by Herbert Dos.