Pea Onyu is back: Defends Anthony Bruce and William Savino for doing Raniere’s bidding

In a comment, in response to K.R. Claviger’s post, DOJ Public Integrity may investigate: Former AUSA Anthony Bruce knowingly presented bogus Bronfman contract to Grand Jury in Parlato case, Pea Onyu had this to say:

By Pea Onyu

This is obscene. Billy Savino and Tony Bruce did everything in their power to try to help us and stop this evil man Frank Parlato who has hurt us all and destroyed Nxivm.

If he had been stopped in 2015 with the indictment, he would not have destroyed Nxivm. It was in 2017 that he wrote his filthy lies about the Vow and turned something beautiful into something ugly.

He had no respect. It was meant to be sacred and secret and he told an uncomprehending public about something only a rarified few could ever understand.

This is the same case of the Jews in the basement. The Vow needed to be kept hidden like a treasure from the vicious and brutal Moira Penza. Billy and Tony merely tried to stop the Nazi Frank Parlato before he came to kill all the Jews. They did the Vanguard’s work to help all of us.

Suppose they could have stopped Hitler before he started the concentration camps? Suppose they could have stopped Parlato before he started the Frank Report? That’s what Tony and Bill were trying to do. Don’t you understand ye who know and understand so little that Vanguard foresaw that Parlato was evil and would rise like the serpent to destroy us all?

He tried to stop the Nazi before he began the Frank Report. Because Keith knew the wicked one was evil. Frank Parlato is a Luciferian. Tony and Bill did their best to help. They did what they could. They got him indicted but the corrupt system dropped the charges.

What difference does it make if Clare and Sara signed the contract or not?

Parlato is the Nazi hunting us.

Keith understood the threat Parlato would become. He used his intelligence to stop that threat. Tony and Bill tried to help, but they could not overcome the corruption of the system. The crime here is that Keith is in prison and Parlato walks free.

In Mexico, this would have never happened. You talk about third-world countries. In Mexico, they would have stopped this blasphemer.

Parlato would be in jail or dead and not the wonderful Vanguard. The USA is the backward country. The smartest man in the world is in prison and the worst Nazi who ever lived is free.

Now you ask for two good men – Billy Savino and Tony Bruce – to suffer for helping exterminate a man worse than any Nazi? How dare you?