Part 8: Secret recording: Emiliano Salinas and Toni Zarattini: Text from woman saying she is in child prostitution ring; Ceci Salinas explains it is collateral

8

Part 8 of the secretly recorded phone conversation in August 2017 between Toni Zarattini and Emiliano Salinas. [My explanatory comments are in bold]

After Emiliano Salinas explained to Toni Zarattini how a NXIVM woman kept to her Raniere-inspired, low calorie diet by taking a video of herself masturbating – then giving it to someone as ‘collateral,’ with instructions to release the video if she ever gained weight – Emiliano went to on tell Toni about the next thing he found out.

Emiliano Salinas: Three years later we are in Mexico and one of my proctors [An Orange Sash-NXIVM teacher] tells me, ‘Hey, I got a text [from a NXIVM member] that shook me up. I wrote to the person [who texted] and she said: “No, sorry, that text was not for you. Please, I ask you to erase it and forget it”. My proctor told me, “I cannot forget [the text]. She [the proctor] then tells me, ‘then look, I brought it to you.’

She showed me the text and the text was a confession by this person, it was a woman, a confession that [she] belonged to a child prostitution network and she was confessing it [in the text]. I said ‘no way,’ this is the last thing we need! I looked for Alex [Betancourt] and told him, ‘look we have this text and she was also a person who had taken the program a couple of years ago. I think she had taken Jness’. I told the proctor go back to this person and tell her that you can’t ignore it, you can’t forget it and she has to explain to you what is happening. Then she [the proctor] did it. Then [the woman who texted she was in a child prostitution ring] told her, ‘Look whatever is on the text is not true, but please, I ask you not to ask me, and forget this topic.’

And I really insisted, right? I said, clearly not: ‘Of course, we will not forget it and I will call the police. Do explain this to me or I will call the police.”

And suddenly Ceci [Salinas, Emiliano’s sister and daughter of former president Carlos Salinas. Ceci is a NXIVM High Rank {Green}] came in. We were in my office and I explained the situation and she told me, “Just let me check that this is not one of the topics of the women’s group, this is it,’ and I was like, ‘what woman group?’ She says, ‘a group of women that put commitments and support each other to transcend issues that they have not been able to manage to transcend and they put this type of collateral.’

I said, ‘Ah’ It made sense to me and in my head I said, ‘Ah, well, I know where this was born,’ you know? I do not know if it was born there or not [with the woman who made the video of her masturbating so she would not eat cookies], but I already had that previous experience. Now there are several women who are there [in this group], right? Making this kind of commitment to their word, and I said, ‘Oh, OK’ and said, ‘Well, shoot, you guys have to be very careful in how you send your shitty collaterals because, damn, we could have an explosion here in Mexico, eh?’ And then that was all.

Emilano and Ceclia Salinas, operators of Rainbow Multicultural Gardens in Mexico City salute their master Keith Alan Raniere on his birthday. [Aug. 26, 2016.]

Emiliano Salinas with his sister Ceci salute the Vanguard at V-Week. They wear green t-shirts because they have the Green Rank in NXIVM.

Cecelia Salinas with her brother Emiliano Salinas. Note that Cecelia, like Emi are wearing green shirts. This is to signify their high rank in Nxivm- green. The same high rank as Lauren Salzman.