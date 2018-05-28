A&E Series On Cults – featuring NXIVM Premieres Tonight

Readers are reminded that the A&E series entitled “Cults And Extreme Belief” premieres tonight. The first two episodes – which will be shown on successive nights – focus on the sex-slaver cult NXIVM and its erstwhile leader, Keith Raniere a/k/a Federal Prisoner 57005-177.

You can read about the series here.

Raniere has finally achieved the world-class recognition that he has always sought. And this time he didn’t have to make up a lot of phony bullshit about being the world’s smartest man, the East Coast judo champion, the New York State title holder in the 100-yard dash, a concert-level pianist, etc., etc., etc. That’s because A&E is just going to focus on the truth – and expose him for the sociopathic, sex-slaver cult leader that he is.

Sometimes, less is more….

Sarah Edmondson – the brave woman who risked her own personal humiliation, risked arrest, risked her marriage, and risked her freedom to expose NXIVM and Raniere – appears in this episode. Elizabeth Vargas is the host of the series.