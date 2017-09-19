Part 2: Who is John Doe; is he Vanguard, the little cheat?

A person who uses a certain email address – and who I am now calling ‘John Doe’ – exchanged a couple of emails with me.





The first of the exchanges were published in the last post.





Mr. Doe wrote to me once again, further critiquing my work on Frank Report.





He wrote:

I don’t think you’re the bad guy. I just think you’re not getting the job done. Not that I’ve done much better. But at least I give enough of a shit to not settle for being fly buzzing in the ears of these monsters, an annoyance posting fiction, and yes, half-truths, on the internet while they continue to prosper. Others in the comments have called you out for getting your facts wrong in your supposedly serious exposes, seemingly in pursuit of a better narrative, and yes, more clicks. I’m more inclined to believe them than you! Because, face it, all you’ve done is create a farce that makes Raniere and his ilk look better by comparison. Hell, if one of us is a secret supporter of Raniere, I’d put my money on you. You’re the one who used to work for the guy! You don’t want people thinking that? Maybe don’t make those of us who stand against Keith Raniere look like fools. And no, I won’t be taking your bait. I’m not putting myself out there until I can do some real good. That day may never come, but if it does, you bet I’ll burn my life and reputation to the ground if that’s what it takes to do some real good. That’s more than I can say for you. You’ve turned yourself into a joke for nothing more than vindication, to make yourself feel better about getting screwed over. And while you’re writing vulgar, funny little articles on the internet, and deluding yourself into thinking it’s going to change something, Raniere gets closer to leaving the country and getting away with it all. That’s if half of what you’ve written on the subject is even true. More than likely the vast majority of everything you’ve ever written is bullshit, and nothing’s really changed since the Times Union report. It’s more likely that Keith’s as powerful as he has ever been, or ever will be, because the only people in his sphere willing to stand against him are opportunistic dipshits like you. But by all means, keep thinking I’m the bad guy.

I decided to answer Mr. Doe publicly on Frank Report.

Dear Mr. Doe;

I think a man ought to own up to his word. If he has something to say, he ought to be able to put his name to it. I think any man who has something to say but who won’t own it, his words don’t mean much.

Therefore, I chose not to reply to your email directly since you’re not quite man enough to identify yourself. But I will address your email publicly for the benefit of readers of Frank Report.

You say I’m ‘not getting the job done.’ That I am ‘a fly buzzing’ in the ears of monsters.’ You seem to be annoyed at my ‘fiction,’ and so-called ‘half-truths.’

If you are, perchance, Keith Raniere, I understand why you’re upset.

My use of humor, irony, exaggeration, and ridicule to expose Kieth’s vices and crimes is at times virulent satire. Even when it is fiction or cartoons, it is lampooning, meant to break the illusion that Keith is not an evil monster but more like a little fly buzzing around the ears of virtuous, decent people.

Keith, I suspect, would rather look like an evil, scary, big bad monster than look ridiculous.

You say I get my facts wrong. Please send me a list of facts you think are wrong. I will vet them and correct any inaccuracies.

Keith Raniere suppresses criticism and says he is infallible. I publish criticism and admit mistakes. I also depend on sources. They are fallible. Most of them are anonymous because they are afraid of Bronfman/Raniere.

You are afraid too. You wont even crawl out of the darkness and admit who you are.

Still, you say I created a farce that makes Mr. Raniere look better. My job is to not make him look anything but transparent.

The important readers are not you, Mr. Doe, but those still following Mr. Raniere. I’ve talked to some who left who said this website helped them get out. I am hoping more who are afraid will be emboldened to leave when they realize how ridiculous Keith is and always was.

Still, you say, you would put your money on me being a secret supporter of Mr. Raniere. That’s funny, Mr. Doe, I’d put my money on you.

For you write in contradictions: on the one hand you write “don’t make those of us who stand against Keith Raniere look like fools.”

But Mr. Doe, have you made a stand against Keith Raniere? When I ask your name, you write:

“And no, I won’t be taking your bait. I’m not putting myself out there until I can do some real good. That day may never come, but if it does, you bet I’ll burn my life and reputation to the ground if that’s what it takes to do some real good.”

Those are fine words. Really noble, Mr. Doe. You’ll put yourself out, when you can do some good? You were the guy who chided me saying I waste my time writing ‘dirty fanfic’ and ‘peddling half truths’ ‘while evil prospers’.

Which is it, Mr. Doe: are you taking a stand, or waiting until you can do some good?

While you say I turned myself ‘into a joke,’ I wonder how hard Keith is laughing right now? For you write:

“While you’re writing vulgar, funny little articles on the internet, and deluding yourself into thinking it’s going to change something, Raniere gets closer to leaving the country and getting away with it all.”

Really, Mr. Doe? If you are not Mr. Raniere – and not planning to leave the country and getting away with it all – why don’t you help out?

You seem to be helping out Keith Raniere when you write to discredit the site:

‘More than likely the vast majority of everything you’ve ever written is bullshit, and nothing’s really changed since the Times Union report.”

DOS was not reported in the Times Union, although I am pretty sure it will be.

We will soon see if DOS is true.

You write:

It’s more likely that Keith’s as powerful as he has ever been, or ever will be, because the only people in his sphere willing to stand against him are opportunistic dipshits like you.

Is Keith really so powerful? Why bother then to write to a dipshit like me? What’s the gain?

I think Keith Raniere is weak. Sure, he has control over the Bronfmans’ money [for now] and their brains, but is that real power? I think anyone who thinks so, including Keith Raniere, is an opportunistic dipshit.

So, I am making a stand, and putting my name to it. Meanwhile, you continue to talk big, behind the coward’s shield of anonymity.

Feel free to contradict me but when you do, come out in the light and be a man.

Right now, you sound more like little Keith Raniere, scary baddie, little Keith.

The Vanguard I think they call “The little cheat”.

James Frost has a lot to say. Maybe he is right. Maybe he is partly right. Maybe he is all wrong. But I think a man ought to own up to his word. If he has something to say he ought to



