Part 1: Questions on Kristin Snyder: Who put the idea in her head that she was molested as a child?

Kristin Snyder disappeared on February, 6, 2003. It is said she committed suicide by tipping her kayak over into the freezing waters of Resurrection Bay in Alaska. Her body and the kayak have never been found.

She was last seen at the Westbrook Hotel at around 4 pm, when she left an Executive Success Programs intensive.

There are conflicting accounts of events that occurred 14 years ago.

But, one version of events is that she told ESP students she had sex with Keith Raniere, that she was pregnant, and she was contemplating suicide.

Here are some questions:

Was there a cover-up of the facts by Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and Esther Chiappone, who taught the intensive in Anchorage?

After taking her first intensive in Anchorage, Alaska, in November 2002, taught by Nancy Salzman, Kristin Snyder went to Clifton Park in January 2003.

There Keith Raniere may or may not have mentored her. He may or may not have had sex with her.

Mr. Raniere has been accused of telling women that certain, specific sexual practices, which they would otherwise find repugnant or unappealing, would cure “disintegrations’”caused by childhood sexual molestation.

He allegedly told Toni Natalie that if she had a threesome with him and another woman it would heal her childhood molestation issues. She said she declined.

Kristin Snyder was openly gay. She might not ordinarily desire to have sex with Mr. Raniere.

Sources are adamant that she claimed she had sex with Mr. Raniere.

Some have written her off as insane.

After she left Clifton Park, she came back home to Anchorage. Her parents said she called them and told them she “learned” she was molested as a child.

She did not previously recall being molested. Her parents knew of no childhood molestation.

Did Mr. Raniere plant this suggestion with her to have sex with her?

Was it a lie?

Sources who claim to have had sex with Mr. Raniere say he enjoyed [and boasted] about having sex with gay women. It was a feather in his cap.

In Anchorage, Miss Snyder appeared desperate to remember trivial childhood incidents.

She called her parents to ask what Halloween costume her sister wore one year.

Was the obsession really to recall trifling events of childhood? Or was it actually part of her larger quest to remember the childhood molestation she had been told had happened?

Did she need this to justify having sex with Mr. Raniere against her inclination and desire?

At least one friend said she told her that she felt guilty about having sex with Mr. Raniere because if she had actually done that, she was cheating on her current domestic partner, Heidi Clifford.

She had made a commitment to Heidi. They traveled to Vermont and had a civil union ceremony in 2001.

Was her quest to remember her childhood, her means to find her childhood molestation?

Most people might suspect that in her madness, she merely dreamt up the molestation..

But what if Mr. Raniere dreamt it up for her – and used it as a way of convincing her to have sex with him?