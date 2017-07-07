Para de leer Frank Report; Traducciones españolas para publicar

“Frank Report cree que la parte de habla hispana de la comunidad de Raniere tiene tanto derecho a ser prohibido por Raniere para leer “Frank Report” como la parte de habla inglesa. Por lo tanto, publicaremos periódicamente traducciones en español de algunos de nuestros artículos más populares.

Frank Report believes that the Spanish-speaking part of the Raniere community has as much right to be forbidden by Raniere to read Frank Report as the the English-speaking part. We will, therefore, be periodically posting Spanish translations of some our most popular articles.

Frank Report ha escuchado de fuentes confiables que Keith Raniere ha instruido a sus seguidores a no leer artículos en este sitio web! Para aquellos que los han leído, dice que son “mentiras”. Se les pide a los estudiantes de Programas de Éxito Ejecutivo, NXIVM, Jness, SOP, Exo / Eso, DOS, Cuchillo de Aristóteles, Educación Superior / Universidad y todos los otros nombres de organizaciones que enseñan la “sabiduría secreta” de Keith Raniere Lea el informe Frank Report usted puede convertirse en un supresor o un Luciferiano! Si alguien en el círculo de Raniere te coge leyendo Frank Report, podrían decirle al Sr. Raniere. Esto puede conducir a un castigo severo. Aunque legalmente no hay nada que nadie pueda hacer para impedir que leas, Frank Report viola las reglas del Sr. Raniere por tu comportamiento ético e inhibe la representación interna del señor Raniere que él desea que tengas. Usted tiene que admitir, si usted es un estudiante de Sr. Raniere y usted está leyendo esto, usted se siente muy culpable ahora. Frank Report no trata de determinar cuántos de los fieles alumnos del Sr. Raniere están leyendo los posts. Todo el mundo está en el sistema de honor. Por favor honre al Sr. Raniere en la medida que él merece. El Sr. Raniere desea que si usted es su estudiante por favor deje de leer el Informe Frank.

Translation: Frank Report has heard from reliable sources that Keith Raniere has instructed his followers to not to read articles on this website!

To those who have read them, he says they are “lies.”

Students of Executive Success Programs, NXIVM, Jness, SOP, Exo/Eso, DOS, Knife of Aristotle, Higher Education/University/ and all other names of organizations that teach the “secret wisdom” of Keith Raniere are asked to consider that if you read the Frank Report you may become a Suppressive or a Luciferian!

If anyone in the Raniere circle catches you reading Frank Report, they might tell Mr. Raniere. This may lead to severe punishment.

While legally there is nothing anyone can do to stop you from you reading, Frank Reportdoes violate Mr. Raniere’s rules for your ethical behavior – and inhibits the internal representation of Mr. Raniere that he wishes you to have.

You have to admit, if you are a student of Mr. Raniere’s and you are reading this, you are feeling very guilty right now.

Frank Report does not try to make a determination of how many of Mr. Raniere’s faithful pupils are reading the posts. Everyone is on the honor system.

Please honor Mr. Raniere to the full extent he deserves.

Mr. Raniere wishes that if you are his student please stop reading the Frank Report.