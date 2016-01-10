NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman Documents Library to Commence on this site

Readers, we now have a new category for frankreport.com. It is called NXIVM/Raniere/Bronfman documents.

This is intended as an archive for researchers, law enforcement and potential students who might consider paying money to NXIVM.

There will be relatively few posts, but rather large posts with multiple links to documents in chronological order, or by topic.

This is the source or library.

Anyone who has documents or material of interest is free to submit.

Thanks

Frank Parlato