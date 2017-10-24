NXIVM news and other items

Welcome to the bizarre and sometimes dangerous world of Keith Raniere.

Just like yesterday, Keith Raniere and Lauren Salzman were seen walking from Flintlock and Hale towards Oregon Trail this morning.

Vanguard generally sleeps in the day and teaches women at night.

Today, they were spotted before 7 AM – which is very early for The Vanguard to be out-and-about. Keith’s hands were reportedly going “a mile a minute” as they walked .

Everybody in Knox Woods and Stage Run are familiar with Vanguard and many read the Frank Report and send me emails and call.

Moving J’ness #11: A source tells me that Jness #11 has moved to New Karner Road from Apropos, which might explain why there were few cars there yestersday.

Cult Expert Steven Hassan: Cult expert Steve Hassan is interviewed on NXIVM and has come interesting comments.

http://wnyt.com/in-depth/boston-man-provides-insights-into-cults-hassan/4642578/

Chivalrous Brian Elliot: In the video above, Brian Elliott holds the door open for the women entering NXIVM training center on New Karner Road in Clifton Park.





Local Coverage: Both the Schenectady Gazette and the Albany Times Union have now covered the branding story. So, NXIVM is getting lots of local exposure.









Another Experiment?: A person reports that a 17 year old girl of her acquaintance has been recruited for a NXIVM “clinical study”. She is concerned.





Brandon Porter

Dr. Brandon Porter, M.D., NXIVM/ESP’s Experimenter-in-Chief





Is Dr. Brandon Porter doing a study with teenage girls?





Dr. Porter’s wife, Janie, is standing by ESP. She has posted on Facebook her support for the ESP teachings despite the fact that her husband’s work with the Ethical Science Foundation, under the auspices of Keith Raniere and funded by Clare Bronfman, might result in his medical license being revoked.





It also might land him in prison if the charges are serious enough.





Celeste Kidd McGovern, Assistant Professor of Brain & Cognitive Sciences at The University of Rochester and Director of the Rochester Baby Lab, spoke about the human experiments conducted by Dr. Porter:





“NXIVM-affiliated ‘research’ (done without ethics-board supervision) had women subjects watch videos of rape, mutilation, & murder during EEG. No legitimate, ethical scientist would find this kind of thing to be even remotely okay. NXIVM is a really bad group with a long history of exploiting intelligent, ambitious women (and often their young daughters as well). This is the same group that the NYT reported forcibly branded their most loyal women members. If there are any legal ambiguities about whether privately funded research like this should have to adhere to basic protections for subjects like ethics board oversight and written informed consent, that needs fixing right away. Not okay.

***





Justin Elliot: is the young man seen walking with Nancy Salzman in Knox Woods. He often visits and sits on her front porch. The Elliot brothers and others in NXIVM Village are saying [with great awe] that Nancy, who reportedly has breast cancer, will not be taking any medical treatments, but will cure herself using the tools of Rational Inquiry, created by Keith Raniere.





Vany and Kristanna: Kristanna Lokken, the actress who appeared in Terminator III, is an ESP student. She was seen attending J’ness #11 this weekend. She is reportedly staying at Vany Huber’s spacious home in Clifton Park.





Kristanna Lokken is a semi-local to the Capital District. She is from Ghent, NY, where her parents ran the “Love Apple Farm” for some 40-years before selling it. Kristanna grew up on the farm – and people would stop by their farm store for produce and baked goods. Her pictures were plastered in the store by her then-proud parents.









The farm stand burned down in 2013 under the new owners but has been rebuilt.





On their very first meeting, Kristanna had sex with Vanguard.





She later had a son whom she named Thor.





According to IMBD:.





“Announced on Facebook that she is expecting her first child, but has not revealed the child’s father nor its sex. [February 2016] She gave birth to a son named Thor in May 2016. Child’s father is unknown.’

Kristanna with son, Thor.





Vany and Thor Sr.? Vany was once married to Mauricio Nasta, a wealthy Mexican who lives in Los Angeles. Upon their divorce, she was reportedly “set up for life” – unless, of course, Vanguard decides to get back into commodities trading again.







Vany Huber may have kissed him, but he would not join ESP. Vany Huber seems to have given up men and lives alone in a large home in Clifton Park. This is not meant to be sarcastic.







Vanguard usually requires DOS slaves to forgo sex with everyone but him.





But there is at least one man who is blatantly trying to date Vany Huber.





Whether she’ll be allowed to date another man after being with “Thor” (her personal name for Vanguard) is anybody’s guess.





At one time, Vany was suspected to have been the ‘beard’ for in-the-closet Emiliano Salinas, son of former Mexican president Carlos Salinas. Emiliano is co-owner of the Mexico City ESP Center. His business partner is Alex Betancourt. They are also lovers.





As one of his friends described it: Puto [Emi] was lying when he covertly started using Pedro [Emi's male member] to penetrate Ludwika. By day, he would ply Pedro for Ludwika. At night Emi turned el culo for Alex's intrusions. But when it was time to switch, Alex wondered why Emi's Pedro was unable to put forth his best efforts nightly when Alex turned up el culo.

Alex Betancourt [rear] Emiliano Salinas [front.]





During the time the society columns of Mexican newspapers were reporting Emiliano’s relationship with Vany, Emiliano was in a romantic relationship with Alex.





Sources who know Emiliano say he did not know he was gay until he was told he was gay by Vanguard and Prefect. He seemed to like women when he first started at ESP.





Ninfa Salinas took ESP classes and then got out and never returned.





Emiliano also dated Ninfa Salinas, a former ESP student and daughter of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas, the owner of Imagen Television. Emiliano is also reported to have had a fling with heiress and ESP member Sara Bronfman.





Most of the old timers of ESP knew that Alex wanted more than a business relationship with Emiliano. Reportedly, Vanguard advised Emiliano to begin a gay relationship with Alex. Emiliano accepted the judgement of his Vanguard that he really was bisexual.





Vanguard discovered that Alex Betancourt had been Mussolini in his past life and told him and others, according to sources.





Emiliano left both Vany and Alex to marry Ludwika Paleta, a Polish-Mexican actress. Alex was crestfallen. Vany seemed to get more deeply involved in Vanguard.





Emi and Ludwika [through a surrogate mother in San Diego] had twins – a boy and a girl.





Emiliano and her have an “open marriage”. Ludwika was sleeping with ESP member and actor Mark Hildreth. Emiliano has started sleeping with Alex again.





Ludwika bought a home in Clifton Park.





Meantime, Emiliano is said to be spending a lot of time in Clifton Park collaborating with Keith Raniere on plans to sue enemies and bring criminal charges against enemies in Canada, the US and Mexico.

Alex felt no desire to romp on the sand with Ludwika. She was anatomically deficient.

Ludwika Paleta on the beach.





Ludwika and Emiliano have received the most media coverage they likely ever had in their lives with the branding story hitting all over Mexico. This may hurt Emiliano’s presidential aspirations. Emiliano has generally denied knowledge about the branding, but later supported an Official Statement that suggested that the DOS women were separate from NXIVM.





Emiliano and other Mexican ESPians said I made up the entire story.





Actresses Heaven: Other celebrities not much reported on, but who are deeply involved in NXIVM include Grace Parks and Luis Miguel. Other celebrities who have taken NXIVM/ESP trainings – and are supportive of Keith Raniere – include Jennifer Aniston, Gerald Butler, Rosario Dawson and Carolina Kurkova.





Michelle Hatchette reportedly served as a Rainbow nanny for Penelope Cruz. She reportedly yanked her child out after reading about DOS branding women on the Frank Report in June 2017.

Penelope Cruz placed her child in a human experiment created by Keith Raniere. She placed her child under the care of DOS branded slave Michelle Hatchette.





Penelope Cruz had her child in Keith Raniere’s child care experiment called Rainbow Cultural Garden in Miami. It is not known whether Penelope’s child is still in. Some say Penelope got her child out recently. It is a fact that DOS slave Michelle Hatchette was conducting the experiment on Penelope’s child for Keith Raniere.





Executive Success Comes to Nicki Clyne





According to India Oxenberg, Allison Mack married Canadian Nicki Clyne. Another source says it was done to allow Nicki to stay in the US. All three women are branded.





Married by Vanguard? Nicki Clyne and Allison Mack.

A source says, Nicki Clyne got a raise! She was making $15 per hour working as the Producer of Knife Media – a Ranieire company. She was working under the table for awhile. My source says Clare Bronfman raised her up to $17.50 per hour.

The money laundering Clare had to do to pay Nicki became a lot easier after she got married to Allison. Before that, she was on a visa that did not allow her to do certain kinds of work. But visa fraud is part and parcel of everyday life at NXIVM.

A lot of Grace is missing

Keith Raniere appears with Grace Park in a video that appears to have been removed from the internet.

Grace Park: After DOS first broke on the Frank Report, Grace Park had to literally beg Keith to take the YouTube videos of her and Keith down. Keith refused at first. Then sometime after he learned about the New York Times was coming out with a story, and the time it actually came out last week, Keith agreed to take the Grace Park videos down.

It is not clear what promises, if any, she made in return.

Kristin Kreuk was one of Vanguard’s most ardent students for a time, She dropped out quietly.

Kristin Kreuk: Actress Kristin Kreuk left NXIVM/ESP very quietly after she recruited Allison Mack and others into the cult. Her silence on the branding scandal may mean that Keith has “collateral” on her.

Vanguard will take care of you.... real good!

Vanguard offers a continuing education that never ceases.

Julia Berry Lopez: As I reported yesterday, Julia Berry Lopez was promoted from Analyst to Lead Analyst, and Writer at the Knife Media [Formerly the Knife of Aristotle]. This was indicative of “success” available to people in Executive Success Programs.

Julia Berry Lopez was reportedly seen waiting tables at the Half Moon diner on Grooms Road. This was not accurate. She was not waiting tables. She actually achieved the success promised by ESP and was able to afford to eat at the Half Moon diner where she chowed down on a modestly priced meal.

As a Lead Analyst at the Knife, Ms. Berry earns as much as $17 per hour. The average annual cost of the intensives each year for her and her husband Juan [who also works at the Knife Media] – is about $50,000.

But after paying for the courses, the couple should still have about $20,000 left over and you can live on that and even eat at a diner once in a while.

When will Julia finally learn enough to graduate from Keith Raniere’s teachings, where executive successes is something she can achieve on her own? Almost every college and teaching program has a curriculum that finally ends – and the student is said to be ready for success in what she is being taught.

Not so ESP. The curriculum is never ending. As is the cost.

Bad Food? Back in 2010, NXIVM claimed Susan Dones ‘conspired with her friends to file false claims with health authorities in New York about food poisoning at a `Family Values’ event hosted by NXIVM.’

Their evidence was an email from Dones to two individuals in which Dones references the event and, after asking whether her friends have “pull with the health department,” notes that NXIVM’s cafe inside their teaching center on New Karner Road might not be a legal cafe.

A comment today conforms with what many have said about the NXIVM cafe

I’ve eaten at this illegal cafe. They used to use cash and I bet they didn’t claim the cash they charge either or pay taxes on the income from the cafe. After awhile they set up a system where you could put in a debit card and punch in what you bought. If it’s true they don’t pay taxes, here’s another business to look into.

V-Week Liars: At V-Week 2017, during the Pride and Prejudice module, Nancy Salzman taught a new twist on an old subject. She taught that keeping a secret and lying about it to preserve that secret builds character.

One suspects Vanguard and Prefect added this to the module to indoctrinate people to lie about Keith’s harem, money laundering, visa fraud, women being branded, women being imprisoned, blackmailing, perjury in court cases, etc..

Keith Raniere is credited with inventing the world’s first multi-level marketing blackmail and human trafficking scheme. Now he has added a novel teaching: Lying to keep it a secret builds character.

Vanguard is a crafty teacher, by his own admission.