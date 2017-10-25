Facebook: India up, Lucas down, People Magazine, and two NXVM doctors facing medical misconduct

Jness #11 seems to have shifted back to Apropos today. The parking lot was full.

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People Magazine is coming out with a three page spread on Keith Raniere and his blackmail and branding scheme. People is an American weekly magazine with an estimated readership of 47 million. It is reportedly has the largest audience of any American magazine.

It is also no secret that a host of other publications are investigating the story of a cult leader named Keith Raniere who continues to commit crimes against women while law enforcement official turn a blind eye.

Reportedly, the Albany Times Union, and the New York Times are investigating further wrongdoings by Keith Raniere, who prefers to be known by his self-given title of Vanguard.

This is not going to end anytime soon.

Becker’s Hospital Review has reported on Dr. Brandon Porter M.D. and Dr. Danielle Roberts D.O.

When trade publications report on bizarre and possibly criminal behavior of their own brethren, some might say the issue has a degree of merit worthy of the scrutiny of law enforcement officials. But NOTHING continues to happen as the well-insulated Raniere continues to operate what some have termed an “international criminal enterprise”.

Whether they are charged with a crime, lose their license, or become ‘branded’ as unethical, and too tainted to get employment anywhere that Google exists, it will be hard for these two physicians to recover from the fame Keith Raniere brought them. But, meanwhile, life goes on for Vanguard with no changes in sight.

Welcome to Executive Success.

She sure could take it and she was proud too!

India Oxenberg wants everyone to know she’s perfectly fine with being branded.

India Oxenberg posted on her Facebook page a defense of Executive Success Programs.

When she joined NXIVM about six years ago, she had about $120,000 in her trust fund account. She spent almost all of that on ESP courses. Now she is in debt to ESP for more than $100,000.

Here is her statement on Facebook:

For anyone who’s read the recent articles in the New York Times this may help answer some questions and alleviate any confusion. Thank you for your care and concern it’s been an incredibly sad situation and I’ve been anticipating this article. I’m absolutely fine, great actually. I would never put myself or the people I love into any danger. These are my friends and colleagues I’ve never seen anything but good come out of this work. Please share if you feel compelled to let people know what’s really going on. -India

More than 100 Espians ‘liked’ her comment. One of these was Jane Jeffries, wife of Dr. Brandon Porter. She writes, ‘With you, India.”

To India’s credit, she left the post up and allowed critical comments. This is not in the Vanguardian tradition where free speech is stifled and punished when defiant.

On the other hand, there is timid Lucas Roberts, one of the leaders of the Society of Protectors. Lucas posted his defense of Executive Success Programs on Facebook.

Lucas, who is also more than $100,000 in debt to ESP, pulled his down suddenly after getting some critical remarks.

Fortunately, several people screen shot his defense of Keith Raniere.

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