Nxivm Leader Keith Raniere Was Holocaust Denier – Claimed Top Members Were Former Nazis

It is not unreasonable to assume that we can glean lessons from what happened in Nxivm. Not so much, any more, to stop Nxivm leader, Keith Alan Raniere – for he is stopped – he faces life in prison – but to understand how people can follow a man like him and be led to catastrophe.

This then is in the form of prevention, rather than cure. For if it happened here – in 21st century America – it could happen elsewhere and likely is happening elsewhere.

The following is based on numerous sources within Nxivm – indeed from his inner circle. There is little doubt that Raniere said and did the things claimed below.

I know it sounds fantastic. That he blew through $65 million of two heiress followers’ money and blamed it on the Jews. But he did.

And it sounds fantastic that he told members of his harem that they were Nazis in their past lives and they believed him and continued to follow him – some of them guilt-ridden because of their newly-known, Nazi past.

This kind of thing strains at the boundaries of human credulity, yet it is true. They believed him. And there must be a lesson in that. Something we can learn about thinking for ourselves and not believing blindly, whether it comes from a cult-like guru or a religion that demands blind faith.

Maybe the lesson is that only when we reject all help are we free. When we allow no one to do our thinking for us, when no one knows better than us about our own lives, can we be considered sane and evolved. Maybe this is the lesson we can learn from Keith Raniere and the people who followed him, who allowed him to do their thinking and believed he knew better than they themselves. In so believing they had to ignore their own inner voice in order to follow him down a path of destruction.

That in itself is fascinating.

Let us go back to 2005.

Two sisters, Sara and Clare Bronfman, heiresses of the Seagram’s fortune and followers of Raniere, covered $65 million in losses that Raniere had incurred in a series of commodities trades based on an algorithm he claimed to have devised.

He was touted as the smartest man in the world. He developed, he said, a mathematical formula for trading in commodities that would bring the wealth of the world under his ethical control.

Bronfman Branding? Seagram heiresses Sara [l] and Clare Bronfman are funding Keith Raniere's pubic branding of slaves. Critics are calling it 'Female Pubic Mutilation." But Bronfman branding is designed for an 'ethical' cause, supporters say. This photo was taken in 2009 when the two sisters donated a substantial sum to the Dalai Lama for him to appear and endorse Mr. Raniere. The Dalai Lama did not endorse Mr. Raniere but instead asked the press to investigate Mr. Raniere and report the truth and he urged Mr. Raniere to be transparent. Mr. Raniere then devised a secret DOS group, with the aid of the Bronfman sisters.

The gullible Bronfman sisters covered $65 million of Raniere’s losses in the commodities market.

Kieth Raniere around the time that Dani committed her ethical breach.

Keith Alan Raniere lost every dime of it.

World’s Smartest Man

Despite Raniere’s infallible formula, the Bronfman sisters had to “lend” $65 million to First Principles, Inc. to cover the losses incurred by Raniere. He explained the losses were not due to his blunders but to outside forces beyond his control.

According to former Nxivm insiders, Raniere told the sisters that their father, billionaire Edgar Bronfman, Sr., had pulled strings and invested money to manipulate commodities prices that worked against Raniere’s positions [mainly in corn futures] to cause their staggering loss of money.

It was initially assumed [Clare Bronfman told me this herself] that Papa Bronfman did this because he did not like Raniere having undue influence over his daughters. He wanted Raniere discredited at any price.

However, Raniere explained to the Bronfman sisters that there was a deeper, more sinister motive. Raniere said he was a threat to the Zionist world.

The late Edgar Bronfman, Sr.

Edgar Bronfman, Sr. died in December 2013. It is reported he was heartbroken over the involvement of his daughters with Keith Raniere.

Edgar Bronfman, Sr. was President of the World Jewish Congress [from 1979-2007.] He was also President of the World Jewish Restitution Organization, whose objective is to ensure “The return of communal Jewish property stolen by the Nazis and then by the communists in Eastern Europe, and property in Western Europe stolen by the Nazis and unaccounted for.”

Raniere explained to the Bronfmans and other followers that he knew things that threatened the foundations of the Jewish world.

Some doubted that Edgar Bronfman even knew about Raniere’s commodities losses that his daughters had covered. The girls took great pains to hide it from their father, even going so far as to list the $65 million losses as a loan on their balance sheets – as if it was going to be repaid [with interest].

The skeptics of Raniere claim he made the whole Bronfman, Sr. story up to cover up his own blunder, [or swindle] and merely used the father and Jewish leadership as a foil.

The sisters, however, [when I raised this possibility with them] chose to believe Raniere, [and fired me as their consultant for raising the question].

Raniere often told his inner circle about the reason Bronfman went against him.

Raniere said he “learned” that Nazi Germany did not use extermination camps and gas chambers to mass murder Jews. Raniere claimed the actual number of Jews killed was significantly lower than the historically accepted figure of six million.

Raniere said Holocaust was Zionist fraud

According to inner circle members, Raniere’s views are similar to those found in some quadrants of the internet – which led skeptics to believe that Raniere’s “proof” was gleaned entirely from internet websites.

Raniere’s stated views are similar to various antisemitic and/or conspiracy website views, which are:

The Holocaust is an exaggeration arising out of a Jewish conspiracy, designed to advance the interest of Jews at the expense of other peoples.

The stories of Nazi brutality were propaganda.

Germany was the victim of Allied aggression.

Allegations made against Germany, including the Holocaust, were wartime propaganda which was used to justify the United States’ involvement in World War II.

The Allies made the Nazis the “scapegoat” for their misdeeds. The atrocities of the Allies were worse than the most extreme allegations made against the Germans. The Nazi treatment of Jews was no different from what the Allies did to their enemies in World War II.

Jewish leaders [like Edgar Bronfman] derived billions of dollars from nonexistent cadavers, whose numbers have been calculated in a distorted and dishonest manner

There was no German program to exterminate European Jews. The Holocaust – the alleged extermination of six million Jews (most of them by gassing) – is a hoax.

There were no gas chambers in Auschwitz or any German concentration camp. Neither at Auschwitz nor in any territory controlled by the Germans was there mass murder of Jews.

Raniere admits there were scattered killings. But most who died at Auschwitz died of natural causes. The death of some Jews was due to the typhus plague during the war and the famine towards the end of the war caused by the defeat of the Germans and America’s ongoing cruelty to Germans.

The Zionists fabricated the Holocaust myth. Leading Jews – such as Edgar Bronfman – spread this myth as part of a plot intended to enable the creation of a Jewish homeland in Palestine, garner support for the state of Israel, and pocket money for themselves and their friends.

How Keith Raniere claimed he got his “evidence” is unclear. One source said Raniere admitted he found most of his “facts” on the internet but, when combined with his “gigantic brain,” and deep insights, he was able to put it all together as no one had ever done before.

Whether Edgar Bronfman ever found out about Keith’s internet realizations is unclear. But Raniere told inner circle members that Bronfman, the Zionists, and even the Illuminati were against him and wanted him silenced.

His “knowledge” of the Holocaust “hoax”, Raniere claimed, put a scare into Bronfman and other Jews who were afraid Raniere, with his superior intellect, would come out with logical proof. If he had made millions or billions from his foolproof commodities trades – he would have the resources to prove to the world that the holocaust was a lie.

This was the motive, Raniere said, for them to foil his commodities trades.

[There are some Raniere followers who still believe this is true and is the sole reason why Raniere was prosecuted on false charges on false evidence and was unjustly convicted.]

MK10ART's painting of Keith Alan Raniere where he presently resides.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Alan Raniere, the world’s smartest man. He is behind bars, his followers say, because he had to be silenced for what he knew to free the people of the world.

Former Nazis Were Followers?

Perhaps it was not the internet alone where Raniere claimed he learned about the Holocaust. He may have gotten insights from his own followers.

Raniere identified several harem members as having been connected with the Nazis in a previous life. Raniere, who claimed to have supernatural powers, said he could tell who people were in their past lives.





Keith Raniere & Barbara Bouchey

[Photo courtesy Barbara Bouchey.]

Barbara Bouchey was a harem member of Raniere’s. He said Bouchey was Reinhard Heydrich in her past life.





Reinhard Heydrich

Ivy Nevares

Ivy Nevares, another harem member, was said by Raniere to have been a Nazi working under Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Minister of Propaganda.

Some thought Ivy was Brunhilde Pomsel, Goebbels’ secretary.

Pam Cafrtiz went to her grave childless - but not because she never got pregnant.

Pam Cafrtiz was a low-level Nazi according to Raniere.

The late Pamela Cafritz was identified as an obscure, low-level Nazi whose name has not been passed down to history.

Raniere said another former harem member, Toni Natalie, was Herman Goering in her previous life.

Herman Goering, Mr. Raniere said was reincarnated as his lover Toni Natalie, he told Miss Natalie.

Toni Natalie

Toni Natalie was told she was Herman Goering.

Alex Betancourt was identified as Benito Mussolini, the Italian dictator.

Alejandro 'Alex' Betancourt may be indicted. Next!

Alejandro Betancourt - in his last life - as Benito Mussolini.

Nancy Salzman was at first identified as a Jewish woman in her past life who was a victim of the Nazi regime. Later, Keith realized that Nancy was, in fact, Adolf Hitler, which came as a surprise to Salzman who is Jewish in this life.

Like all his followers who had been told they were Nazis, Nancy believed Keith. None of them left and said he was insane after he told them about their Nazi pasts.

Salzman, who had been told by Raniere that she was formerly Hitler, realized she had done a great deal of wrong in exterminating so many Jews, but Keith assured her that actual Jewish causalities were far less than what the Jews claimed. However, she was not fully exonerated. She, as Hitler, still had many crimes to atone for.

He would show her how to undo her awful karmic past. A grateful Salzman said she felt blessed that Raniere was undertaking her redemption.

[I know this sounds incredulous, but we are talking about a man who persuaded eight first line slaves to start branding women with his initials and collecting blackmail material in a master-slave relationship in order to promote female empowerment.]

Salzman Caused 9-11

Nancy Salzman

To take the credulity of the followers of Raniere a step further – with an additional example, let us consider how Nancy Salzman blamed herself for 9-11.

She explained to a source I spoke with that she caused 9-11 by her delay in believing in Keith Raniere.

Salzman told the story of how when Pam Cafritz first told her about Raniere and how great he was – and that she should help him in his quest to save the world – Nancy hesitated.

She wanted more proof. She wanted to examine his motives.

She finally chose to follow Raniere but had been at first a Doubting Thomas. The delay in time in following Keith was not great, a few weeks or a month. But that time Nancy held off trusting the man who wished to create a more noble civilization caused evil to triumph.

She hesitated, she said, and 3,000 lives were lost.

How was 9-11 her fault? Nancy joined Raniere in 1998 — 9-11 happened in 2001.

But Nancy explained that Raniere’s ‘tech’ was so powerful that, had she not procrastinated that few weeks in 1998 – and got on board, learning and teaching the tech – the world would have changed – oh, so, subtly – but it would have changed enough that 9-11 would have been avoided.

[Today, Salzman tells former Nxivm members that she is permitted to speak to that she feels duped by Raniere. She says she no longer follows the Vanguard.]

Adolf Hitler

Nancy Salzman in her past life?

Prefect and the Dentist

Nancy in her present life.

Keith Raniere

Keith Alan Raniere claimed to know who his followers were in their past lives. He also claimed he set off radar detectors when he drove, that the rain would pour down on women he was annoyed with when walking with them but not a drop would fall on him, and that snowstorms would erupt when he taught a new curriculum at Nxivm. In the picture above, he is telling followers that he has had people killed for his beliefs.

He Knows About the Holocaust – Or Does He?

In a sense, it makes Raniere-type sense. If anyone would know enough to discredit the veracity of the Holocaust, who better then the word’s smartest man, who had top Nazis reincarnated as his disciples?

Either that, or he is just a liar, an old fashioned, bullshitting liar, who swindled the Bronfman girls out of $65 million, or blew it through stupidity, and lied about it.

Either he is telling the truth or his lie was a $65 million dollar whopper.

As for knowing the past lives of his followers – they believed him then. It is unlikely that any of them believe it now.

Such is belief. It can change. For those who believed in Raniere – sooner or later it changed and for most those changes were painful.



