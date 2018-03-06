A new report is out on a website called La Silla Rota

The report is in Spanish.

Here is an English translation:

“Nxivm is a company, not a sect”: Emiliano Salinas

Emiliano Salinas Occelli reveals what this company is about that has been involved in controversy

By Marlene Valero

3/05/2018

Mexico City – The son of former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari says the company, NXIVM (Nexium) is a company that provides classes and workshops for personal and business help, and is not a sect where people are “branded”, as published by the New York Times, last October.

In an interview with La Silla Rota, Emiliano Salinas Occelli reveals what this company is about that has been involved in controversy and that he and his partner, Alejandro Betancourt, brought to Mexico 15 years ago.

“The company Nxivm in New York is dedicated to developing methodologies and human development programs. We have a license to operate one of them in Mexico. Never in 15 years, neither as clients nor as representatives, have I ever seen anything that looks like what the NYT reported. There are no such practices within Nxivm, ” he said.

Emiliiano Salinas explains NXIVM has nothing to do with marking women.

However, Salinas Occelli acknowledged that the scandal occurred because a group of people had eccentric practices, such as branding women with tattoos, or extorting them with photographs of sexual connotation, and some of these took workshops in NXIVM, without having any relationship with each other.

“What the media is talking about is a group, which due to the company’s structure, was incorrectly linked to this other company. That is, they linked a private group with the activities of the NXIVM company. There are members of that group who are also members, clients of NXIVM, that somehow participate in the workshops,” he explained.

The history of NXIVM in Mexico dates back to 2002, when Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt, who are partners in other businesses, attended the Executive Success Program (ESP) workshops in New York.

He clarified that the firm is licensed to apply methods in human development.