Mr. Del Negro Goes to Guadalajara

Jim Del Negro

James Del Negro is headed south to share the tech of Keith Raniere.

James Del Negro, the publisher of the Hank Report, and a longtime trainer of Executive Failure Success Programs (ESP), is headed to Guadalajara to teach a five-day intensive.

It starts March 9th and ends March 13th.

The Hank Report is a periodic blogging about the adventures of his pet rabbit, Hank.

Chino Fregoso, [Redacted], and David Garza are all NXIVM/ESP Proctors in Guadalajara. [Orange sashes].

Coaches [Yellow sashes] include: Luisa Merodio, Carlos Fernando Palacious Orozco, Jesus Sainz, Maria Elizabeth Sierra Valencia, Jorge Aragón Lozano, Alejandra Salazar Lozano, Ana Maria Silva Martinez.

At their head in March will be the inestimable Mr. Del Negro. He is the epitome of what ESP is all about. He lives with Esther Chiappone Carlson. The winsome couple recently lost their house in the Albany area when it went into foreclosure.

This is called ESP ethics.

He has been in ESP for well over a decade. His income is estimated to be, in a good year, as much as $75,000 – $90,000 – about the same pay as a school teacher or police officer – but without the pension.

Now he is headed to Guadalajara to teach people – most of whom are far wealthier than him [which is not hard since he is broke] – few of whom have ever earned money for themselves.

Here are links to his unpaid taxes on record in Saratoga County.

Del Negro State Tax

Del Negro NYS tax 2014

Del Negro State Tax

His students in Guadalajara might ask their superb teacher how come he has judgments against him.

They might also ask about how he lost his house and where he lives now.

As for me, I’m waiting for the next edition of the Hank Report. Unless, of course, Jim and Esther already ate the little guy.