La Silla Rota: The scandals of the Salinas family

La Silla Rota published The scandals of the Salinas de Gortari family

It was published three days after the New York Times published its first story about branding.

Here is the English translation:

An Account of the Accusations that Persecute the Main Members of

the Salinas de Gortari Family

By Marlene Valero

10/21/2017

The clan of the Salinas de Gortari family has been involved in a series of scandals and accusations of homicide, drug trafficking and corruption.

Now, one of the heirs of the surname is in the eye of the hurricane by the signals of a sect called NXIVM (pronounced Nexium), in which the leaders supposedly ‘brand’ the women who enter it.

In La Silla Rota, we give you an account of the accusations that persecute the main members of the Salinas de Gortari family .

Carlos Salinas de Gortari: He was president of Mexico in the period from 1988 to 1994. His term was marked by the shadow of electoral fraud in the 1988 elections.

The candidate of the left, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas Solórzano, accused the PRI government of modifying the results of the elections.

In the counting of votes, Cárdenas went to the front when there was a ‘failure of the system’, which when normalized, was given to Carlos Salinas.

His administration was also marked by the privatization of parastatals such as Pemex, CFE, Telmex and the Mexican bank.

Similarly, it was the president who negotiated the Free Trade Agreement, in 1993, despite the dissatisfaction of thousands of small entrepreneurs.

In his mandate, the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN) emerged, with the mobilization of indigenous groups in the south of the country, mainly in Chiapas.

At the end of his term, he was self-exiled in Ireland, due to the severe accusations and accusations against him as well as members of his family .

In addition, in 1993 the candidate for the presidency of the PRI, Luis Donaldo Colosio was murdered; the vox populi has pointed to Carlos Salinas as the person behind that crime.

Raúl Salinas de Gortari: When they were 5 and 4 years old, Carlos and Raúl Salinas, in the company of an 8 year old friend, Gustavo Zapata, murdered a servant named Manuela, aged 12, of indigenous origin.

According to journalistic reports of 1951, the minors “played the war” and shot the young girl. That is the beginning of the story of the Salinas brothers .

Raúl held various positions in public administration, as did his brother Carlos. Once Carlos Salinas was elected president of Mexico, Raúl had important contacts and held various positions, from where he accumulated a large fortune.

At the end of his brother’s six-year term, Raúl was accused of illicit enrichment for more than 160 million dollars, so in March 1955 he was imprisoned.

On September 28, 1994, the then general secretary of the PRI, Francisco Ruiz Massieu, was assassinated.

According to the judicial investigations, Raúl Salinas would have been the mastermind of the murder of his brother in law (He was the husband of his sister Adriana Salinas) for intervening in the “Salinista project.”

In October of 1996, the investigations of the PGR found the body of deputy Manuel Muñoz Rocha, who had disappeared after the murder Ruiz Massieu, and whoever was receiving the money from Raúl to execute the murder.

For this reason, the brother of former president was added a new complaint for homicide.

However, Raúl Salinas was released in 2013 after no evidence was found that merits the crimes of homicide and illicit enrichment. His property and bank accounts were returned.

Enrique Salinas de Gortari: He is the younger brother of the clan Salinas de Gortari. He stayed out of the spotlight of politics; however, he is credited with being the financial brain of Raul Salinas , who made a millionaire fortune and property in Mexico and abroad.

Enrique was investigated for money laundering in France, whose authorities issued an arrest warrant against him. That same year, on November 4, he was found dead inside a vehicle in the municipality of Huixquilucan, State of Mexico, with a plastic bag tied to his head.

The forensic medical service confirmed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to suffocation.

Some experts and politicians have claimed that his murder was a settling of accounts by criminal groups with which they were related to the Salinas de Gortari brothers.

Emiliano Salinas Occelli: The oldest son of Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Cecilia Occelli did not follow in the footsteps of his father and his uncles: he has not participated in Mexican politics. In addition, he married the actress Ludwika Paleta, with whom he has two twins.

However, Emiliano is not exempt from criticism and accusations. In 2008, he started with the organization “Inlak’ech for peace in Mexico”, which in Mayan means “you are my other self”. This movement is one of the extensions of Executive Success Program (ESP) that was created by Keith Raniere, in Albany, New York.

This sect, so described by former members, has a dark side. They denounce that their leader orders some of their followers to have sex with him and to follow very rigorous diets to reach a physique that he considers attractive.

The latest scandal was published by The New York Times in recent days, where one of the exseguidoras relates that she and other women were branded: the logo sect was burned into their skin with a hot iron.

For his part, the son of the former president of Mexico denied categorically that this type of practice is carried out in the movement led by Keith Raniere.

Abuse, threats and sexual abuse are some of the accusations in which this sect has been involved.

Emiliano Salinas [green t shirt] dances for his master Keith Raniere.

Emiliano Salinas [green shirt].

Alex Betancourt and his Nxivm lover Emiliano Salinas.

Alex Betancourt and his lover/partner Emiliano Salinas.