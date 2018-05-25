Nxivm announces it has suspended all classes, enrollment and events! — but are they telling the truth?

Can we trust them? Nxivm – on the Executive Success Programs website – has made the following important announcement:

IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO OUR MEMBERS

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you we are suspending all NXIVM/ESP enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice.

“We will be in touch with more information for anyone currently enrolled in upcoming events/programs.

“While we are disappointed by the interruption of our operations, we believe it is warranted by the extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time. We continue to believe in the value and importance of our work and look forward to resuming our efforts when these allegations are resolved.”

***

The message is unsigned. The announcement is certainly unprecedented. But is this a false flag?

To answer that question, you have to understand Nxivm-speak. For those who don’t, here is my translation of the message.

The original message is in bold. My translation follows in regular type.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO OUR MEMBERS

BULLSHIT MESSAGE TO OUR STILL-BRAINWASHED FOLLOWERS

It is with deep sadness that we inform you we are suspending all NXIVM/ESP enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice.

It is with deep confusion that we inform you we are pretending to suspend all NXIVM/ESP enrollment, curriculum and events until further notice. And please don’t ask why we have “enrollment” as a singular noun.

We will be in touch with more information for anyone currently enrolled in upcoming events/programs.

We will be working harder than ever in hiding our Human Trafficking operations, attempting to dodge law enforcement, and robotically and suicidally carrying out our deranged mission. But please don’t expect a refund for any program you already paid for because Vanguard has taught us that refunds are not joyful.

We will be in touch with more information for anyone currently enrolled in upcoming events/programs.

We will be in touch to make sure we keep you all sufficiently brainwashed and guilt-ridden so you are too intimidated to become witnesses against us.

While we are disappointed by the interruption of our operations, we believe it is warranted by the extraordinary circumstances facing the company at this time. We continue to believe in the value and importance of our work and look forward to resuming our efforts when these allegations are resolved.

While we are disappointed (which is just a dishonest way of saying we’re angry) by the interruption of our trafficking ring, we believe it is our only option to pretend we are backing down, given the incriminating evidence against us and our rapist/pedophile leader. We delusionally continue to believe in the value and importance of destroying humanity and our own livelihoods and will attempt to re-form under a different name.

***

On the top of the web page – beside the picture of the world’s second smartest man – is this quote: “We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them” – Albert Einstein.

And he who has the most joy wins.

He was your Vanguard - lest we forget.

Having joy.

Keith Raniere sitting inside a Mexican police vehicle on March 26, 2018. It is our last known photograph of the Vanguard. Treasure it.

Somewhat less joy.