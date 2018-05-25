Monte Blu: You don’t understand what really happened

By Monte Blu

Everybody has got it wrong about Keith Raniere. Frank Parlato and the other people like Catherine Oxenberg and Toni Natalie did not cause the arrest of Keith Raniere. It was not the FBI either. They are just tools. It was a group much more sinister. They had to destroy Keith Raniere because of what he knew.

It is at least possible they killed Frank Parlato and replaced him with a lookalike. If you look at his earlier pictures and the latest ones, you see quite a difference. Catherine Oxenberg is dead. She was replaced with a clone. She never defected from ESP, they took her to a cloning center in the Illuminati palace, had her cloned, then killed her.

As for Toni Natalie, she killed herself on September 11, 1999 because she was sad about Keith leaving her. The woman who is claiming to be Toni Natalie is a look alike hired by the Illuminati.

Keith knew this and discovered that there is an entire operation run by the Freemasons, The Vril Society and the Illuminati. The Royal family of England, Vladamir Putin and the late Edgar Bronfman Sr. are members.

Vanguard discovered to what extent clones were used for entertainment (wrestling bouts, sexual perversions, Illuminati ritual sacrifices.] Other clones are kept as precautionary measures should the clone’s original ever need a new liver. They wanted to clone Keith because of his superior intellect but he refused. They kept him under surveillance. They wanted to kill him and put in his place a clone. That is why he went to Mexico.

Through his superior knowledge, he discovered that Britney Spears is dead. Justin Timberlake is in a coma. Their clones are who you see.

Shady Slim, Eminem, Miley Cyrus are clones. Eminem joined the Illuminati in exchange for wealth, fame, and power. He became an Illuminati slave before they killed him.

Keith was going to expose this. He found out many things because Edgar Bronfman, Jr. used to own Warner Music. Keith tried to warn Edgar Bronfman, Jr. But it was found out, he was a clone.

The Illuminati control world affairs, mastermind events and plant agents in governments and corporations. Keith Raniere was the greatest threat to their New World Order. He planned to to fight the secretive male dominated Freemasonry with a secret sorority of women.

Here is what he uncovered: The Illuminati has a Rite of Strict Observance and recruit but require members to pledge collateral to keep the deep secrets of Freemasonry in the higher degrees of the Illuminati. The Illuminati recruited select university students -young men like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama with little experience and train them.

They have different grades or ranks. The Noviciate [white] the Minerval [yellow], Illuminatus minor [orange], Apprentice [green], Companion [blue], and Master [purple] and these were separated from the higher Scottish Novice [gold] and Scottish Knight [the highest rank and beyond all colors, sometimes symbolized as white].

The Illuminati recruited from Freemasonry, the men who ran the lodges, and often placed the entire lodge at the disposal of the Illuminati.

The sorority was going to stop all this – but then they arrested Keith and the rest will be history for thousands of years in the future.