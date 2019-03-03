Nice Guy: Raniere could have led the life of playboy had he not been stroking his narcissistic ego by keeping “slaves”

By Nice Guy

I agree with Heidi: “Raniere ordering his slaves not to have sex with other men is about control”.

In fact, I would take his total “control” over the DOS slaves one step farther and argue it was all about Raniere’s ego and much less to do with actual sex.

Think about this: Keith Raniere could have gotten laid with a lot less effort and trouble. He could have had women being monogamous in their relationships with him. Raniere did not have to go the DOS route.

Raniere is charming, charismatic, and successful. He ran his own business/cult that made millions.

Raniere had a net worth that ran into millions of dollars and an army of female admirers and fans.

I hate giving the ‘Devil’ his due, but it’s true.

Rich, charismatic playboys usually do not have trouble meeting eligible free woman.

I am not being chauvinistic or misogynistic. What woman -or, for that matter, man- wants to date a loser?

Raniere could have led quite the life of a playboy had he not been stroking his own narcissistic sociopathic ego by keeping “slaves”.