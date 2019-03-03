Missing woman – Faith Prescott disappeared from Clifton Park 7 years ago – was Facebook friends with Nxians

I got this message recently;

Hi Frank. I live near Clifton Park and have been looking for a young lady who disappeared almost 7 years ago. We just want to know if she’s alive and we’re curious if she was recruited by Keith Raniere.

Her name is Faith Prescott.

She seems the type: hippie, love everyone type, lived right near him, struggling single songwriter.

Sorry to bother you. She would have been 39 in January this year.

I replied, “I have not heard of her but I will mention it to my readers.”

Faith, who has not posted anything on Facebook since 2012, was Facebook friends with Michelle Salzman and Tracy Christopher.

If they were her actual friends, they would have pitched her to join Nxivm.

Most of her 800 or so Facebook friends are not known Nxivm members.

https://www.facebook.com/Faith.phaethyn/timeline?lst=100011681923474%3A1666891547%3A1551576039

If anybody knows the whereabouts of Faith Prescott, who also went by the name Phaethyn Faith, let me know.

It seems unlikely Keith Raniere had a hand in her disappearance but one cannot rule it out entirely.

There is also a Facebook page Find Faith Prescott.

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