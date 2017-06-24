News Flash: Albany ESP members are “all reading” Frank Report – but website is not officially sanctioned!

Our inside sources in Clifton Park [near Albany] tell us there has been no public discussion addressing the revelations in FrankReport in the NXIVM community.

People, however, are all talking among themselves. Feeling angry that nothing has been said and that no one is refuting any of the revelations.

“Everyone is reading Frank Report,” sources tell us.

Mr. Raniere has not sanctioned reading the website FrankReport, however, and for the women who privately ask him, he advises not reading it since it is “all lies“. [For the women who have been branded, he tells them to say it is “all lies” to the students who have not been branded for the good of the cause.]

Rosa Laura Junco, who, as head of Knife of Aristotle, knows whether the FrankReport stories about human branding and blackmail are true or not should be able to show how FrankReport is spinning “fake news”. But so far, she – and everyone else who is involved with DOS – are keeping mum.

The branding of the leading women on their pubic region is easy to keep hidden since it is right above the genitals. Sources report, however, that some husbands became irate when they found out their wives had been branded with Mr. Raniere’s initials.

An Intensive has been ongoing and is filled with considerable angst since branded women are the teachers and are told to avoid the discussion of branding and blackmail which seems to be on everyone’s mind [and lips behind the scenes.]

Some of the branded teachers are experiencing severe itching and a burning sensation where they were branded with the hot iron torch on their pubic region.

Some leeway might be expected from understanding students since it is hard to teach for hours on end when your pubic region is itching and in pain from a branding session that occurred only a few months ago. Perhaps it might be advisable to explain to students that teachers are experiencing distractions and given extra consideration or more frequent breaks where the teachers can apply Neo-sporin and pain relieving salves.

There is nothing more appreciated than respectful students in any learning environment by teachers and administrators.

Medical doctors have told branded women that the branding was done improperly [it should not have been applied to the pubic region but rather on a muscle like the shoulder or buttocks] and could create health complications.

Cattle are not branded in their pubic region because it could cause reproductive difficulties and cattle should not be ill used.

Some think that the pain and itching could be the psychological since the initials of Mr. Raniere on their pubic region may cause considerable reflection on the wisdom of their action and itching and pain might be part mental anguish.

Some students are concerned and are secretly reading the FrankReport. Some of them are pondering how to address the issue with representatives of Vanguard [Mr. Raniere].

Some sources say it is as if a massive deprogramming is underway.

This is disputed by the counterargument that deprogramming suggests that what Mr. Raniere teaches is “cult-like” in its concept, a notion Mr. Raniere rejects entirely.

Artwork is part of any culture that is to survive: Women strip and are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. This is from the artwork of one of the DOS slaves Michelle Salzman.

Artwork is part of any culture that is to survive: Women strip and are branded on their pubic region with the initials of Keith Raniere. This is from the artwork of one of the DOS slaves, Michelle Salzman.

Prefect Nancy Salzman wants nothing more than every woman to come under the command of her master Keith Raniere. Her matronly ways have made many young women trust in the goodness of Master Raniere.

Prefect Nancy Salzman wants nothing more than every woman to come under the command of her master, Keith Raniere. Her matronly ways have made many young women trust in the goodness of Master Raniere.

It would be considered inhuman to brand cattle on their pubic region. For the safety of the cattle, they are branded on the backs, hips or shoulders.

Branding cattle shows ownership of the livestock.

The artwork of DOS slave Michelle Salzman has turned toward a fascination with female grief, pain and the wearing of symbolic slave chains some say.