New Asset Forfeiture Filings Will Give U.S. Government Ownership Of NXIVM “Tech”

Earlier this week, Frank Report broke the news on the government’s move to seize various NXIVM-related assets (As indicated in that report, the government had already obtained consent from Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack to seize those assets – and was expected to receive similar consents from Nancy Salzman, Clare Bronfman, and Kathy Russell in the near future).

The assets to be seized include the following:

(1) The real property located at 8 Hale Drive, Halfmoon New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings;

(2) Fifteen thousand six hundred seventy dollars and zero cents ($15,670.00) in United States currency seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

(3) Three hundred ninety thousand one hundred eighty dollars and zero cents ($390,180.00) in United States currency seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

(4) One hundred nine thousand seven hundred twenty-seven dollars and zero cents ($109,727.00) in United States currency seized on or about March 27, 2018 from 3 Oregon Trail, Waterford, New York 12188;

(5) The real property located at 7 Generals Way, Clifton Park, New York 12065, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

(6) The real property located at 455 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto;

(7) The real property located at 457 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto; and

(8) The real property located at 449 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205, together with its respective buildings, appurtenances, improvements, fixtures, attachments, easements and furnishings, and all proceeds traceable thereto.

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Additional Assets To Be Seized

Now comes word that the government also intends to seize two other assets:

The first item is the Steinway grand piano that is located in Nancy Salzman’s former residence at 3 Oregon Trail.

As previously reported, the estimated cost of that piano was $40,000 (There is also a $90,000 Steinway piano located at 8 Hale Drive – and the government will get that in conjunction with its seizure of that property).

Steinway Grand Piano

The second item is First Principles, Inc., the Delaware company that owns, among other things, the Rational Inquiry™ technology that includes all 2,000 modules developed by Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

Yep, that’s right folks . . .When this whole mess is over, the U.S. government is going to own all of Raniere’s infamous “tech”.

The Vanguard

The “tech” includes approximately 2,000 modules.

Whether the government will auction the “tech” off to the highest bidder (which could well be Barbara Bouchey) – or it decides to turn it over for use by the CIA – has yet to be determined.

MK10ART's painting of Barbara Bouchey

The brilliant and impressionistic artist MK10ART’s painting of Barbara Bouchey drinking the NXIVM Koolaid.

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U.S. May Also End Up With Other Raniere Patents

It is unclear at this time whether First Principles, Inc. also owns all the other patents that Raniere supposedly obtained over the years – but at least some of those patents were apparently issued in the company’s name.

What is clear is that Raniere made a major mistake when he decided to have Nancy Salzman be listed as the owner of First Principles, Inc.

As it turns out, Karma really is a bitch.

Nancy has already consented to have the government obtain ownership and control of First Principles, Inc.

So, unless Raniere plans to sue the U.S. government to assert ownership over the company and its assets – kind of like how he sued AT&T and Microsoft for their infringement of patents that he didn’t own – it’s bye-bye “tech” and bye-bye patents.

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Clare Bronfman To Pay $6 Million By June 18th

Meanwhile, Clare Bronfman has also consented to the government’s seizure of the properties located at 455 New Karner Road, 457 New Karner Road, and 459 New Karner Road.





MK10ART's painting of Clare Bronfma

MK10ART’s painting of Clare Bronfman and her ability to purchase justice directly from the Department of Justice. [Where else would you buy it?]

It is believed that those three properties were originally purchased with funds provided by Clare and her sister, Sara Bronfman-Igtet.





In addition, Clare has also agreed to pay her $6 million “Forfeiture Money Judgment” to the Eastern District of New York no later than Tuesday, June 18th.

Per the terms of her plea deal, Clare agreed to pay the $6 million in lieu of the forfeiture of any of her assets.

In addition to the $6 million payment, Clare’s plea deal also contained the following provisions:

– 21-27 months in prison;

– Up to 3-years of supervised release (AKA probation) after she has served her prison sentence;

– A $100 special assessment;

– $96,605.25 to Jane Doe 12, who is “Sylvie”, the first witness in Keith Raniere’s trial; and

– Restitution in the full amount of each victim’s losses as determined by the court.

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Time For Some Justice For The Victims

It is unclear who will qualify as a “victim” in this case.

But it would be fair and fitting if the presiding judge, U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis, allowed anyone who believes they are a victim to submit a “Victim Impact Statement” and a “Claim For Restitution” before he pronounces sentences on all of the co-defendants in the case.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis

As of right now, the U.S. government is the only entity that will walk away with any compensation in this case (By the way, how stupid must Grant C. Jaquith – and the rest of his colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York – feel for letting this bonanza slip through fingers).

But Judge Garaufis can correct that injustice by allowing all the victims of the NXIVM criminal enterprise to submit claims for restitution – and awarding them a fair amount of restitution.

Presumably, all the co-defendants in this case will be jointly and severally liable for any restitution that is awarded. That means that the victims can collect any amount they are awarded from any of the co-defendants (Come on down, Clare Bronfman!).

Awarding restitution to the victims of the NXIVM criminal enterprise is the fair and just thing to do.

Otherwise, those victims will need to initiate separate legal actions to collect damages.