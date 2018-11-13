Neighbor of Allison Mack reports she was told they were teaching new ‘high intensity’ yoga and she might hear screams





According to a source, a neighbor living near the home of Allison Mack reported she got a knock on her door one day. When she answered it, she was advised by a young woman that there would be some women practicing an innovative new type of yoga inside Mack’s home and that it was a very intense practice, so intense that she might hear screams.





The young woman who explained the yoga practice might lead to screaming was described by my source as slender, possibly under 100 pounds.





The slender young woman further advised the neighbor, that if she did hear screams or cries, not to call the police. It was merely the result of their high-intensity, strenuous yoga.





The woman who was so advised told my source that she actually did hear screams but because she had been forewarned thought little about it… that is until after the branding story became worldwide news.





It is believed the same young woman or others went to other homes and told neighbors within earshot of Mack’s homes the same high-intensity yoga story.





Mack owned a home at 7 General’s Way and rented a home, with Nicki Clyne, at 127 Grenadier – both in Knox Woods.





Both houses are believed to have been the scene of branding episodes. It was also reported that Allison Mack hosted at least one branding session at her Brooklyn apartment, where she was later arrested by FBI agents on April 20, 2018.









House of Horrors – Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne’s rented townhome at 127 Grenadier, where some of the branding [yoga?] took place.

Danielle Roberts, the branding doctor also reportedly lived here for a time.





7 Generals Way – Allison’s townhouse.

The two Allison Mack residences were a few blocks apart. How loud were the screams? How many neighbors could hear screams? These are questions we may soon have answers for.















There are many kinds of high intensity yoga practices. One of them is Hot Yoga,





Hot Yoga





MK10ARt: White Hot Yoga



