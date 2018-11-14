Clicky Eight: What if Keith Raniere walks free?

By Clicky Eight

Even though it’s unthinkable that Keith Raniere might get acquitted of all charges and simply walk free next yea…What if he does?

Will Keith Raniere ever walk again among us – in Clifton Park – or anywhere outside the walls of prison? Photo courtesy Albany Times Union.

What if Clare walks too?

Will this charming lady just stroll out of the courthouse following her acquittal – and immediately start suing everyone?

What would Keith and Clare do after walking free? Many people think they’d go right back to funding and recruiting for NXIVM as though nothing has changed, but is that really possible? Nope. It’s not. NXIVM is finished as an organization that can actually ‘recruit’ and ‘raise funds’.

There’s way too much negative press – and way too many negative stories online – regarding the perverted acts of sexual deviants. Who the fuck is gonna attend an intensive now?

Keith can’t just use a ‘new’ name for his organization either. Why? Because Raniere’s personal name is just as toxic.

He can’t just remove his personal name from the new organization either, since without Keith Raniere’s reputation as “the smartest man in the world” the organization won’t have anything to suck people in.





Without the [phony] sales pitch that the courses were created by the man with the highest IQ in the world, what is the attraction, the sale pitch, the gimmick fora ‘new’ NXIVM?

After all, they can’t promote Clare Bear (aka ‘the dunce’) as being the head of the organization. Why? Because not only is she uglier than a mule, but she’s also dumber than a box of dirt.





Beauty is subjective and some – maybe not many but perhaps a few – or an unknown number – would say – perhaps for the record – and then again maybe not – that this lady – Clare Bronfman – AKA Legatus – is an attractive – perhaps even beautiful woman – whose beauty shines both within and without – and on the other hand – because beauty is very subjective, there may be one of two – or perhaps more – who disagree with that sentiment – or opinion that Clare Bronfman is good looking at all and in fact – as some might opine – is as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside.

Which reminds me of a joke — a horse went into the courthouse – followed by cameras – and then into the courtroom of the Honorable Judge Nicholas Garaufis and His Honor asked the horse –“Why the long face?”

What about Allie Mack?

Allison’s name is as toxic as a dirty bomb.

Maybe Allison Mack is not crazy, but no one is likely to take her seriously ever again.





Her recruiting days are over since no matter what happens at trial — regardless of whether she’s acquitted or not — the public will forever view her as a sick and twisted sex slaver.

The brand with the initials of Keith Raniere and Allison Mack.

So, how exactly would a ‘new’ NXIVM flourish under these circumstances? It wouldn’t.

HERE’S THE REALITY:

Clare Bear would basically have to pay for everything herself for the rest of her life, with no funds coming from new recruits or intensives ever again. It would be a skeleton organization with just Keith, Clare Bear, Allison, Clicky Nine and probably 2 or 3 dozen of their closest minions as members — kinda like a “pretend organization” where Clare pays everybody’s salaries for life.

If she isn’t wearing an outfit similar to this for some years to come, perhaps Nicki Clyne can be a big part of a reconstituted NXIVM – if all the defendants are acquitted.

That might work for a few months or a year, but sooner or later, Clare will get sick of paying for everything. It’s well known that Clare was already getting angry at having to pay so much of NXIVM’s expenses even BEFORE it collapsed and lost all its income sources. Clare would, therefore, not likely be willing to waste her entire fortune funding a ‘new’ NXIVM which had no income sources other than her.

For Clare, part of what she loved was aspiring to be a “respected leader” of a large and legit organization — which she finally achieved last year via her LEGATUS promotion.

MK10ART’s lovely sketch of the fabulous and attractive Clare Bronfman AKA Legatus

However, the term “Legatus” just won’t have the same ‘status’ WHEN the organization has shrunk down to just a couple dozen minions.

What about Salinas and Betancourt?





Who put the ‘beta” in Betancourt? Alex Betancourt [rear] and Emiliano Salinas [front]

Those guys would never go back to Keith and Clare ever again. Their own family names are already tarnished in Mexico — which is why both guys are doing everything they can to create ‘space’ between themselves and Raniere.





Mexican Keith: Don’t it make my blue eyes brown? Keith had many followers in Mexico. He rarely went there until he fled there to hide last year. But as this magazine cover seemed to indicate, when he did go, just like a chameleon, he began to transform his appearance to look more like a Mexican.

American Keith

The Mexico operations will never again be resumed with Keith at the helm since his name is too toxic there. Keith might have a few minions in Mexico who will stay loyal to him, but the bigwigs in Mexico aren’t coming back to Keith ever again since there’s no upside to it.

The way I see it, if Keith gets acquitted and walks free — he’ll probably be taken care of by Clare for maybe a year or two, while they both con themselves into thinking that NXIVM can be revived. After a while though, Clare will get sick of footing the bills for Keith’s sex romps with those few female minions who remain loyal to him.

She’ll likely get tired of paying for everything and eventually cut him off financially and leave.

Allie Mack will likely be stuck working at Taco Bell since no respectable company would ever hire her again. Her acting days are over and her sponsorship days are gone too.

Clicky Nine will likely get work waiting tables and cleaning toilets at a Vegan Eatery.





Pea Onyu will likely get committed to a mental hospital after trying to stalk Keith —- after he calls the cops to report that he’s never even met this crazy fangirl who keeps showing up at his front door pretending to know him.

All in all, that’s the way I see things. 🙂

If Keith walks free, who will walk with him?