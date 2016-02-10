Victory for Natalie and O’Hara: ACD offered/accepted on computer trespass case

This just in…. according to a source Toni Natalie and Joseph O’Hara have accepted a plea deal of an ACD [adjournment in contemplation of dismissal] on the super expensive -e felony computer trespass case against them.

A clear cut victory for the defendants, an ACD means that after a set period of time elapses the charges will be dropped.

Millions of Bronfman money was spent to punish these two for alleged minor infraction of allegedly using a NXIVM member’s password to log on and view a coaches list and other information on the NXIVM website.

Keith Raniere and his organization spent untold amounts of Bronfman money on lawyers to hunt their enemies. The Saratoga district attorney and the New York State Attorney General declined to prosecute the flimsy case.

The Albany District Attorney’s office also declined to prosecute citing a conflict of interest but aided Raniere to purchase justice. Raniere’s attorneys – one of whom – Michael McDermott a former Albany County Chief Assistant DA – procured the services of a ‘Special prosecutor” Holly Trexler.

Not surprisingly the special prosecutor, Trexler, working for the people used to work under McDermott.

That’s right: Raniere’s attorney was once the boss of the special prosecutor.

Color of law is almost defined by this case.

This leave the stalwart whistle blower Barbara Bouchey left standing.

She has not, according to sources, accepted the deal. Her case is substantially different than Natalie and O’Hara inasmuch as no evidence exists that she actually did any computer trespassing into NXIVM’s proprietary information.

This case should be referred to the US Attorney to investigate whether Raniere and company colored the law in a criminal and coruupt sense.

Also a vigorous investigation should commence regardding the possibility of perjury by NXIVM members Clare Bronfman, Steve Ose and Ben Meyers.

Of course Raniere has his name on nothing at all.

More on that later.