Blast f/t Past: Insider asks people with info to go to the authorities!

This post is as fresh today as it was when first posted in the Albany Times Union during that red hot period of interest when the Secrets of NXIVM first came out.

That later cooled with the ‘firing’ of Times Union reporter, the brilliant James Odato and the arrest of Saratoga in Decline blogger John Tighe.





Do The Right Thing says:

February 21, 2012 at 9:51 pm

Calling for anyone who has information of any wrongdoings on the part of NXIVM’s or the leaders of NXIVM…Such as….

Any information about the conspiracy to harm Rick Ross; on the cruise ship, or in any other way.

Any information about a conspiracy to destroy anyone that NXIVM sees as the enemy.

You or anyone you know brought cash across the Mexican border.

Cash you someone you know paid to NXIVM that might not have been claimed to the IRS. Ex; Cash given to NXIVM, Salzman, a coach for an EM, or paid to the cafe.

Checks you or someone you know were asked to write to a political party or candidate such as Hillary Clinton, and in return, NXIVM reimbursed you for this contribution.

How and why you believe NXIVM is Ponzi scheme, were all the money flows to the top leaders and most walk away losing money.

If you or someone you know opened a business for NXIVM in your name that pays commission to NXIVM members.

If you or someone you know opened a business in your name that is a ‘shell’ business for NXIVM.

If you or someone you know opened a bank account for a NXIVM business or a shell business for NXIVM.

Gave a favor or service to a political figure that has been attached to NXIVM.

Did a trade of service with NXIVM in exchange for training and or Vanguard week.

Know of illegal Mexican – Canadians being in the US.

Know about the illegal marriages of Mexicans – Canadians so these people can stay in the US to help NXIVM.

Know of NXIVM members breaking into cars, houses, or mailboxes, illegally gaining excess to personal medical records, bank records, email accounts, or legal records of defectors, or people NXIVM see as the enemy.

Helped NXIVM with tax evasion in any way.

Got a speeding or other traffic violation fixed by Jack Casey, or received any other favor from Jack Casey in exchange for a favors.

Know of any other underage girls Keith Raniere has taken advantage of.

Are afraid to speak about what you heard or saw because of what you may have said to someone during an EM [Exploration of Meaning], or at an emotional point within your time with NXIVM that you feel may be held against you.

Loaned money to NXIVM or one of their officers that was never paid back.

Gave Raniere or one of his inner circle money to help pay legal expenses or commodities losses.

There is much more that can be done to stop them, if more people would just come forward.

Contact the AG’s office now!

If you don’t, you could be aiding and abetting in criminal acts. Ask yourselves, what side of this investigation do I want my loved ones or myself on?