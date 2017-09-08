Nancy Salzman, known also as Prefect, has told followers she has breast cancer, several sources told Frank Report. She admitted it to friends and followers at V-Week.

This is Ms. Salzman’s second bout with cancer. She had a malignant tumor in her breast and was successfully treated, she said. She credited her cure to Rational Inquiry, EMs and the aid of the Dalai Lama’s former personal physician, Yeshi Dhonden.

At the time of her previous bout, sources say, Sara Bronfman brought the Venerable Lama Tenzin Dhonden, a special emissary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama to Albany. The title venerable is given to Buddhist monks who take a vow of celibacy and poverty.

Lama Tenzin at Necker Island with Allison Mack.

Miss Bronfman told Lama Tenzin that the Dalai Lama might find NXIVM’s tools useful. Lama Tenzin visited Albany and met NXIVM members.

Despite allegations that NXIVM was a cult, Lama Tenzin declared, “I have my own intellectual resource, capacity, to know persons, to feel persons. I can pick up like that, very easily.”

Lama Tenzin said publicly, “With the ethical tools developed by Keith Raniere, and the presence, wisdom and guidance of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, we have the essential ingredients to transform our society.”

Both Keith Raniere and Ms. Salzman realized that Lama Tenzin could help transform NXIVM’s image. They encouraged Miss Bronfman to seduce Lama Tenzin.

She provided him with luxurious accommodations. She lavished him with attention. She stayed on hand into the evening to ensure his comfort. The two were surprised when a friend stopped over unannounced and caught them canoodling in the hot tub.

Lama Tenzin was soon transformed by Mr. Raniere’s ethical tools.

According to eyewitnesses, Sara and Lama Tenzin shared the same bedroom. This may have pleased Mr. Raniere for it appeared that Lama Tenzin would bring about an endorsement of the Dalai Lama.

[Much like Emiliano Salinas and Alex Betancourt’s homosexual relationship was known only to the inner circle of NXIVM, so the affair of Sara and Lama Tenzin was known to the inner circle but hidden from students and the world at large.]

When Prefect found she had cancer, Lama Tenzin helped arrange for her treatments with Dr. Dhonden, a Buddhist monk and Tibetan medicine practitioner who used herbal medicines and diet for curing cancer. Ms. Salzman followed his regime and went into remission.

Shortly afterward, the Saratoga in Decline blog revealed that Lama Tenzin was having a very un-monk-like affair with Miss Bronfman. The Dalai Lama said “Either give up the woman or give up the robes of the monk.”

Lama Tenzin broke up with Miss Bronfman. Ms. Salzman was cured. Miss Bronfman was crushed. But she soon met Basit Igtet and married him on the rebound.

In 2012, Ms. Salzman told students that Mr. Raniere’s technology was so powerful it cured her breast cancer. She pointed especially to EM tech.

It is not known if Ms. Salzman will utilize only Mr. Raniere’s tech to aid her in her latest cancer treatment.

In the last few years, Pam Cafritz and Barbara Jeske, two of four women who have been consistently closest to Mr. Raniere for the longest period, succumbed to cancer. Both relied on Mr. Raniere’s judgment and his “technology” for their cures.

Karen Unterreiner also had cancer but went into remission making it four-for-four for cancer among his longest serving top inner circle.





Most women of the inner circle suffer from sleep and food deprivation. Raniere teaches that lack of spiritual understanding makes people sleep and eat so much. He also teaches that once a woman gets rid of her “disintegrations” and becomes “fully integrated”, she needs 500 calories per day and very little sleep.

Ms. Salzman has been on low calorie and low sleep regimes for nearly 20 years.

Mr. Raniere is on neither a low cal diet or low sleep. He eats as much as he likes and sleeps long hours in the afternoon while the women are working for his causes.

Mr. Raniere teaches that breast cancer is caused by low self esteem. It is hoped that Ms. Salzman gets the self confidence to not gamble with her own health – and seeks the best medical attention available.

One thing is unchangeable: All students owe P [l] and V [r] their ardent devotion and worship for what they do for each and everyone.

Last year's V Week had an estimated 400 attendees. This year there are en estimated 125. Mr. Raniere applauds the many homages to him last year. Seated next to him is Prefect, Nancy Salzman and the late Pamela Cafritz

V Week 2016 had an estimated 400 attendees. V-Week 2017 had 125. Seated next to Mr. Raniere is Prefect, Nancy Salzman, and the late Pamela Cafritz. She died of cancer a few months after V-Week.

Nancy Salzman and her daughter Michelle.

Nancy Salzman with her daughter, Michelle Salzman. What will it take for these women to wake up and stop hurting other women by lending their support to Keith Raniere?

Pam Cafritz at V-Week 2016 - a few months before she died.

Pam Cafritz at V-Week 2016.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.