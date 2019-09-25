By Shivani

This is in response to Why Nancy Salzman Deserves a Lengthy Prison Sentence.

Nancy Salzman

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to a single count of racketeering conspiracy.

In my opinion, Nancy Salzman is an avaricious and depraved woman who still carries a whole lot of undisclosed dirty secrets. Perhaps she can be recycled via the justice system and go to work for whatever the hell is left of the United States government. There would be no need to corrupt her, since seemingly, she deleted her conscience decades ago.

When will she mention her “familial” interests in bio-tech, just as one example? Never, right? One must insist that any such insinuation is baseless, without foundation. because Nancy and Keithy-Weethie were so much smarter than the average bear. Look at them now. So dignified, just like Prince Andrew but not as protected.

Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman and Keith Alan Raniere.

Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman and Keith Alan Raniere. Cafritz is dead. Keith is in prison. If all goes well for Nancy, she will get a minimal prison sentence or maybe just house arrest.

So ignore and then deny just how low y’all were and are willing to go. Even as the corrupted tendrils are being excavated from stale, abandoned paper trails, from back in the good old days when nobody was looking.

Po’ Nancy wants to and dreams that she can still pass for being a respectable and well-established therapeutic worker. What a fable.

She already had her beanstalk and he ain’t jack. She recently claimed to be pretty damn mad at Keith. Next, after prison maybe, Nancy’s next mission should be to the moon, to see if there are margaritas up there.

Lemme ask, were inferior-grade sex slaves going to bring better bangs for Nxivm bucks, say, as trafficked and disappeared involuntary organ donors? Possibly so, if money were involved and Salzman could be Queen for half an hour.

Sorry that the maternal nightmare monster, Salzman the Eldest, still looks human enough to sentence to prison.

If only she lived in a cartoon, a gigantic fly swatter could appear to dispatch that pesky executive horsefly. And her mustache. Why beat around the bushes? Especially those huge Nxivm ones. Those ambitious bushes have been trampled already by the myopic Flabturd himself. Let no man come behind him. Hahaha.

Unless, as rumors mention, you happen to be Tom Welling, and it’s already too late, according to Crazy Days and Nights.

Regardless, one might as well not chug a mercury milkshake to get an idea of what it would be like to get stuck anywhere near Nancy Salzman. Just read the Frank Report instead.

Nancy Salzman is too visible to be able to retrieve hidden money. Her unarrested daughter might come in handy, though. There is an elderly ballerina accountant waiting in the wings, too. She’s not that innocent but has been pretty good at making herself invisible ever since her plea deal. Better than Nancy, who evidently still wants to be seen.

In a happier, more hopeful day, Nancy was told by her mentor and leader, Keith Alan Raniere, that she was no less a personage in her last life than Adolf Hitler. She seems to have accepted his judgment as final and sought to atone for her many crimes when she the Fuehrer. Painting by MK10ART.

The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

Keith Alan Raniere with two of his harem – Barbara Bouchey, who was the queen of the harem for a little while – and Nancy Salzman, who ran Nxivm for him. These were days like Camelot, says Bouchey, who saw so much good in Nxivm she toyed with the idea of reviving it – to bring back the wondrous teachings that made her what she is today. Look at sly Nancy- she was smart enough to be in the harem and reap the gold while keeping her clandestine sex encounters with Keith a secret.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017.

Nancy Salzman with Sara Bronfman at V-Week 2017. This was the last V-Week ever and the poorest attended. Frank Report is to blame and the loudmouths of people like Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente who told Nxivm members that Keith had begun branding women on their pubic region. It seems to have taken Nancy by surprise for she was not asked to be branded and the younger women seemed to be taking over Nxivm, led by a wildcat named Allison Mack.





Lauren Salzman [right] with her mother Nancy. Lauren got into NXIVM thanks to her mother and at an age when she was impressionable.

Lauren Salzman [right] with her mother Nancy. They said they followed the smartest and most ethical man in the world – Keith Raniere. But the debate is ongoing as to whether Nancy served up her young and attractive daughter to the monster. He had an insatiable appetite and how could he resist? According to Lauren, Keith manipulated her to leave her mother so she would have her own place. Then feigning a great understanding of perfect body weight for the highest spiritual vibration, he asked Lauren to strip down to her underwear. There the great guru examined her body minutely. Soon after he inserted his precious member into her and claimed her as his own following his wondrous ejaculation. Keith taught women that the prize – the ultimate joy of sex – was not to have an orgasm herself but to extract one from him – whereby they got the highest prize imaginable – his semen on her person. This meant ultimate liberation provided they never had any other man’s semen ever touch them the rest of their lives.

This was a novel and simple way of making sex easy for Keith – he had only to think about having an orgasm – without a concern in the world about the woman – and she was so grateful too when he ejaculated – he was doing that for her. Blessed man.





Happy slave? Lauren Salzman

Happy slave? Lauren Salzman became Keith’s slave 20 years ago. But she was able to make it more official when she joined DOS. She who was one of the leaders of Nxivm – immediately became a front line slave. It is said when her mother Nancy found out, she was unhappy with Keith and dared to question the august one’s judgement. She might also have been upset that Keith branded her daughter on her pussy – but those who know Nancy say she offered her to the brilliant one years ago. It was not that he branded her daughter that got her upset. She was upset with the Frank Report revealing all and with hundreds of cult members fleeing when they learned about Keith’s latest brilliant idea – branding pussies. Nancy was smart enough to realize that soon enough this would be bigger news than just on the Frank Report and that the world would find out and they might wind up in the slammer.

Keith Raniere

Keith Raniere was wise, He knew better. He knew his name was on nothing. How could he be blamed?