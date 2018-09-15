Heidi Hutchinson on Barbara Bouchey and Keith Raniere

Heidi Hutchinson is the sister of the late Gina Hutchinson and has known Keith Raniere since the early 1980s when she first met him sneaking out of her sister’s bedroom – ass first.

At the time, Keith said he was going to marry Gina. He never did and later Gina was found dead in Woodstock, NY shortly after seeing Raniere in a hotel room with a hot tub.

Her death was ruled a suicide.

Heidi was around long before Consumer’s Byline and NXIVM. She recalls the days when Gina helped Keith solve problems on his take-home IQ test – a fact that confirms he cheated and his claim of having an extremely high IQ is invalid.

Here are her views on Keith and on Barbara Bouchey’s recent appearance on the Megyn Kelly Today show.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Part of what deeply disturbs me about NXIVM — apart from the destructiveness to every life they touch — including flat-out harassment they’ve sporadically perpetrated on me for years — is that they “incorporated” some of my interviews and correspondence on and off the record with Jim Odato (former Albany Times Union Reporter) and others —into their “technology” or coursework.

They got my work after confiscating computers through bogus criminal, computer trespassing charges.

And did so (what else could they but?) in the most perverted manner imaginable.

For instance, I shared with Odato and others that my sister, Gina, at the time of her purported suicide was in a state of “cognitive dissonance” when she died. Also that there were “emotional triggers” I believe were set by Keith et al. over her lifetime association from the age of 13 with Keith and his “inner circle,” who experimented heavily on her and used her brain trust — her sincere, hard-won knowledge of Spiritualism, Buddhism and Eastern studies — albeit twisted through Keith’s deviant, devious grey matter — to further develop their evil “technology” even after it killed her — if one of them didn’t actually pull the “triggers.”

So, now, it appears Barbara Bouchey —and whoever else she thinks might or IS buying in — is changing historic facts to not only defend herself and the toxic “technology” that wreaked so much destruction on so many lives, but also to try to claim, and redistribute ownership of Keith and Nancy’s poisonous formulas!

The possible repercussions of taking this tact on the criminal cases, the civil cases, the media reports, the lives and psyche’s of the branding and other victims, on even Barbara herself is significant.

Yet, Barbara seems to be “oblivious” to the potential impact.

Call it the kind of “cognitive dissonance” Keith claimed (or threatened) sets in when anyone dares to leave him, call it latent “emotional triggers” Keith claimed he cures, not sets — put Barbara on suicide watch if that’s the case here — but I call it lying to advance one’s own agenda at the sacrifice of others lives.

As for Keith’s philandering and Barbara’s acceptance of she says three lovers – of course, it’s “normal” perhaps for those who are trapped in loveless relationships with someone they depend on financially, emotionally or otherwise to sustain themselves and/or their dependents and tolerate it.

I don’t think it’s “normal” for anyone who really loves and cares for another in a romantic sense to willingly let that mutual bond of true, romantic love be intruded on.

Further, I believe Keith cruelly used the desire for and expectation of a mutually exclusive relationship (at some point) with him — or with the fantasy of who he pretended to be — to manipulate many of his paramours – at least initially.

One other note to Barbara and any potential “takers” with a mind to repackage and resell any NXIVM components —

The NXIVM slogan: “He who has the most joy wins” was coined and penned by yours truly. I wrote it to Keith originally as, “SHE who has the most joy wins.”

It was my twist on the Biblical verse: “Man is that he might have Joy,” combined with a popular bumper sticker slapped on expensive cars and boats back in the day that read:

“He who dies with the most toys wins.”

So I rewrote it as SHE who has the most joy wins.”

I wrote it, Keith stole it and, later, he wired me $10,000 into my bank account for seed money to leave my husband and join his new business, ESP/NXIVM.

I left my husband but didn’t join NXIVM, or agree to have sex with Keith.

He claimed the money was payment for the slogan.

Given Keith’s propensity (or need — given his creative authenticity deficits) to not only plagiarize but pervert original material, I’d be very careful about what “goodies” you snatch from the NXIVM technology in any new venture as well as your claims to the media that you, not Keith, were the intellectual property thief.