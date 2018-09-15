Barbara Bouchey gives her own take on Keith Raniere on Megyn Kelly

This past week, former NXIVM High-Rank Barbara Bouchey appeared on Megyn Kelly Today show on NBC TV and offered millions of viewers an interesting perspective on Keith Raniere and NXIVM.

Because we get so few alternate perspectives on Raniere on this blog – so few defend him – this particular commentary, coming from an intimate companion of his, is especially insightful.

Bouchey said in part on television:

NXIVM was so life-changing and profound. Keith actually taught more than half of the program because it was new…

I [was] very much in love with Keith, very much aligned with the philosophy and really had experienced the changes within me…

So I began helping Keith and Nancy develop infrastructure. And organizational skills. And sales and marketing material and helping to train people…

Dating Keith Raniere did not look like going to dinner or a weekend at the beach. Keith did not do those kinds of social things.

I drove Keith to all the events. He slept at my house three or four nights a week. People would move over if they were sitting on the couch next to him to let me sit next to him…

I was his soul mate, his companion and his significant girlfriend…

I didn’t know for a year that anyone else was with him [sexually].

Barbara also said she knew about three of the women that Raniere was sleeping with while they were together – and that she later found out that he slept with a total of 12 such women.

I gave it the girl scout try…

The attraction [to NXIVM] was that it was transformational, inspirational curriculum, the material. The people who taught the workshop were amazing extraordinary people.

Everyday-people would go in and take a workshop and it was life changing…

I developed and created Vanguard Week as an annual conference more so than to celebrate his birthday…

Keith was a very dynamic person, soft-spoken, engaging… funny…He could play the piano…

Was he smart? What I observed was he is a very intelligent man who was very skilled at many things…

I thought I was the only one and his soul mate for a good year…I found out about someone…[he had sex with a couple times a year as a teacher-student sexual relationship]…I only knew about a few of them [that he had sex with]. They all knew about each other…I didn’t find out about nine of them until after I left…

I was integral in helping create the company…plus he loved me allegedly…I couldn’t tell – I walked in the room and everybody made way for me I was his girlfriend.

See the entire interview and learn more about Barbara Bouchey’s perspective,

https://www.today.com/video/ex-nxivm-member-recalls-alleged-abuse-by-leader-keith-raniere-1319552067596?v=raila&

The early days of Nxivm. L-R Barbara Bouchey, Keith Alan Raniere and Nancy Salzman.

This photo was aired on Megyn Kelly of Barbara, Keith, and Nancy Salzman – or, as they preferred to be called, Ya, Vanguard and Prefect

Keith Raniere and Barbara Bouchey

Were they soulmates? Barbara thought they were for a time.