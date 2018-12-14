This is a red letter day for Allison Mack. This wonderful actress not only topped the list of celebrities exposed by blind item gossip columns, but, according to Refinery29, in 2018, Mack was in the top 10 most googled actors.

Viva Executive Success.

The top 10 most Googled actors of 2018 are

Logan Paul

Bill Cosby

Sylvester Stallone

Pete Davidson

Michael B. Jordan

Allison Mack

Noah Centineo

Bradley Cooper

Roseanne Barr

Chadwick Boseman.



Just think, before Allison began to take Executive Success Programs, she was just a b-list actress on a TV show.

When Keith Raniere’s patent pending tech gets to working, it stops at nothing.





MK10ART's depiction of Allison Mack and Dr. Danielle Roberts branding a DOS slave. The branding caused Dr. Roberts to lose her medical license.

Allison Mack will perhaps be better remembered for her work with Dr. Danielle Roberts than for her acting even. Painting by MK10ART