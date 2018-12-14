Allison Mack is named in Ringer story about the history of Blind Item Gossip columns

Allison Mack continues to reap the executive success level fame her guru Keith Raniere once promised.

An article in the Ringer studies the history of the Blind Item gossip columns, focusing primarily on Hollywood for the last 60 years.

The Ringer story, entitled Blind Item Revealed: How a Scorned Form of Gossip, Changed Hollywood, names Allison Mack first.

Allison has been the subject of several Blind Items – anonymous snippets of gossip that require readers to guess the parties involved – over the years.

She gottopmention in the new story, along with Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, to show how Blind Item gossip is often first to report some ultimately very big stories.

Here is the portion of the article where Allison is described:

In July 16, 2012, the gossip website Crazy Days and Nights published a typically outlandish piece about a “B- list actress” who had fallen for a guy. “The problem is the guy just doesn’t love women, he also loves teens,” wrote Enty, a Los Angeles–based self-described entertainment lawyer and the site’s anonymous owner. “As in underage teens. As in 16 and 17 year old teens.” The post also alleged that the actress, who was popular among the Comic-Con set, knew about and defended her boyfriend’s proclivities, and had tried to recruit a female costar to participate in a threesome. The item ended with a promise: “This will be revealed.”

Commenters dissected the paragraph, parsing Enty’s word choice for hints and — as is customary for Crazy Days and Nights readers — exhausted their best guesses about the culprits. They listed the names of shows and actors that had appeared at the past few Comic-Cons. Someone suggested Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev, costars in The Vampire Diaries. Another floated the possibility of Smallville actress Allison Mack, citing her relationship with self-help guru Keith Raniere, who, the Albany, New York, Times Union had recently reported, had coerced minors into sexual encounters. Others bickered about whether Mack qualified as a “B-list actress.” Enty got the tip from someone with first-hand knowledge, so six months later, he felt comfortable enough to put his readers’ questions to rest, republishing the original post and attaching three names to the end of it: “Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk, Keith Raniere.”

Chances are you have read about the disturbing nature of Raniere and Mack’s relationship in the mainstream press this year. This spring, the two were arrested on a series of charges that included sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor. Federal prosecutors say they used NXIVM, an Albany-based multilevel marketing company that Raniere founded in 1998, as a system for recruiting women into what is now widely referred to as a “sex cult.” According to the organization’s former publicist, Kreuk, who also appeared on Smallville, was herself a member at one time. At Raniere’s bond hearing, prosecutors warned of his repeated sexual encounters with multiple teenage girls reaching back to the mid-to-late 1980s. (Raniere was denied bail, and his and Mack’s trials are set for March 2019.)

mack

A barefoot Allison sings before her often-barefoot master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard - at Vanguard Week.

A barefoot Allison sings before her often-barefoot master Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard – at Vanguard Week.

In the wake of the arrests, many journalists dug up messages that Mack had sent them on Twitter and via email, marveling at the fact they had overlooked investigating the organization themselves. Mainstream outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair detailed how NXIVM had peddled philosophies of self-help and wellness for years as a way to lure both wealthy and vulnerable members. The New York Times Magazine called it “the ultimate tabloid story in an age of the vast tabloidification of media, and a tale about female empowerment and lack thereof in a time of feminist uprising.” What these pieces did not mention was that the first few hints of the scandal had been reported more than half a decade prior, in the form of a blind item….

“That’s where it all came to fruition,” Enty [Publisher of Crazy Days and Nights] recently told me by phone. “I was writing about NXIVM four or five years ago. … And nobody paid attention. …It wasn’t until the #MeToo thing that everyone goes, ‘Ohhh look, he wrote about the cult. Why didn’t we notice anything?’”

Read the entire story here.



