Monterrey “Potluck Dinner” tonight; ‘trusted’ NXIVM members invited; will Raniere attend?

Tonight at 8:00 PM (CST), a Potluck Dinner for NXIVM members in good standing will be held at Terminal Mont Parnasse 151, Colonia Valle de San Angel, San Pedro Garza Garcia.

Anna Risoul is reportedly the hostess. The Potluck Dinner is an annual event at Monterrey ESP akin, in a sense, to a Christmas Party.

Many people who attended last year’s Potluck Dinner will not be in attendance this year. That may be because many have left NXIVM over the past few months as a result of many unsavory “secrets” about Keith Raniere, the leader of NXIVM, coming to light.

One of the most unpleasant secrets is that many of his female followers have been branded on their pubic region with a hot iron cauterizing pen with his initials – and were required to give blackmail-worthy material to Mr. Raniere or his subordinates to ensure their silence.

It has been reported that the many people who are borderline NXIVM members were not invited to this year’s Potluck Dinner since the group – so full of secrets – does not know who to trust anymore.

While many who attended in the past will not be going to this year’s Potluck Dinner, there is speculation that at least one person who never attended before may be attending this year: Vanguard himself.

While I have not been able to confirm Keith Raniere will be attending [he is in Mexico for the first time], Mexican media may be able to confirm his attendance, and possibly also some of the other attendees – some of whom are branded with his initials on their pubic region – and report on the gathering.

Monterrey is in the Central Time Zone. If you have not been invited but would like to attend this event, there may still be time. Call Alejandra Salazar at: 5281830976941.

It may be a rare opportunity to see the Vanguard.