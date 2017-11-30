https://www.economist.com/news/americas/21731873-ruling-party-turns-technocrat-jos-antonio-meade-pris-candidate-mexicos

The PRI party in Mexico has chosen Jos Antonio Meade to run for president, and not Emiliano Salinas, who was widely reported to be under consideration.

It is not clear how important the revelations about Emiliano’s connection to the NXIVM cult and DOS blackmail, slavery, starvation, and genital branding were to scuttling his political ambitions, at least for now.

Maybe now, Emiliano will have enough spare time to visit Keith Raniere in Monterrey?

One of Mr. Raniere's leading male disciples, Emiliano Salinas explains a secret motivator that his master Mr. Raniere employs.

One of Keith Raniere’s leading disciples, Emiliano Salinas, explains a motivator that his master employs.