MK10ART: The continuing story of ‘The Smartest Man in the World’ – a bonus painting of Kristin Kreuk

MK10ART- the brilliant artist and lampooner – continues with her series – ‘The Smartest Man in the World’ the story of Keith Raniere’s statutory rape of a 12 year old girl named Rhiannon, aided an abetted by his top wing woman Pamela Cafritz.

I have previously published the first 11 in this series, which brings us to the time where little Rhiannon came to the house of the monsters, and meets Pam and another of his harem women – who begin to groom the 12 year old for sex with the monster.

Today we have five more exquisite frames in the story – from where the wing women get the little girl to walk Pam’s dog to keep her at the house and leading us to the monster in his bathrobe meeting the little girl.

The storytelling is compelling. The cast are portrayed in art as ghastly, fiendish images – offset against the innocence of little Rhiannon. This is a sterling example of how art can sometimes tell a story as mighty and gruesome as one can imagine.

Here is more of MK10ART’s work -in the compelling art series ‘The Smartest Man in the World:

MK10ART

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MK10ART

A comment from 1artcollector on this artwork says it all: “And she ‘didn’t see anything nefarious’… but refuses to talk about it in any way, shape, or form. And she plays a crime fighting attorney on TV! What a joke!