MK10Art: NXIVM is more than some sex group with kinky participants

[The following is a contribution from artist known as MK10ART whose work has been featured on Frank Report. This is her first article, illustrated with some of her artwork. Check out more of her artwork @ https://www.instagram.com/mk10art/].

MK10ART - Allison carrying on with Dr. Danielle Roberts - with her beloved's portrait in the background.

By MK10ART:

For those who still think that NXIVM is just some sex group with kinky participants – think again. NXIVM had clinics all over the world and the power of billionaire Bronfman sisters to sue the pants off of anyone who left or exposed their criminal activities.

Below are some facts that we know about NXIVM – what is the common thread?

Branding torture

Starvation 800 calorie per day diets (with regular weigh-ins)

Sleep deprivation (with 3am walks with the Vanguard to do whatever he asks)

Readiness drills day and night with texts that had to be responded to within minutes or everyone in the group was punished

Dr. Porter’s fright experiments – watching videos of actual rapes and brutal murders

Punishing slaves by paddling them and putting them in cages

The book about torture in Keith Raniere’s library

A children’s school – Rainbow Cultural Garden

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk recruiting girls and college students

Allison Mack allegedly fondling an eight-year-old

Each topic alone doesn’t prove anything but putting it all together – it all points to MK Ultra or a similar mind control program. All of these techniques are used to brainwash people. It has been going on for decades. If this sounds too science fiction then do some research. Even Rosanne Barr spoke about it in an interview.

MK10ART - A student of Raniere is asked to drink from a puddle.

People who join NXIVM are exposed to the brainwashing techniques right away. Keeping people busy with intensives from early in the morning until late at night with only one short meal break. Catherine Oxenberg writes about this in her book.

While the temperature fluctuates from uncomfortably warm followed by uncomfortably cold temperatures in the room, participants are encouraged to share their most intimate and emotionally heart wrenching life experiences. Then they are taught to question what they think is morally right or wrong. Apparently the NXIVM idea of “ethical” is what normal people think is wrong and what the average person thinks is right is wrong. Confused yet? Such is the abundance of word salad that is spoken nonstop by NXIVM and its subsets: Jness, The Source, etc..

MK10ART - NXIVM and leader Keith Alan Raniere

MK-Ultra is allegedly used in show business. The torture techniques are said to induce psychological disassociation which causes split personalities. Handlers are said to know what words or signals to give to switch an MK Ultra victim from one personality to another. Whatever one persona does the other doesn’t know about it. Below is a popular video on youtube ostensibly showing Britney Spears switching personalities as the result of MK Ultra or Monarch programming.

https://youtu.be/DMpguv7st7s

The brainwashing techniques work best on younger minds so any serious brainwashing group would want to recruit children and young people. Hence you have NXIVM’s children’s school “Rainbow Cultural Garden” and two Hollyweird actresses recruiting college kids. You also have Allison Mack allegedly molesting an 8-year-old. I wonder which personality she was in.

What was the ultimate goal of NXIVM? Catherine writes in her book that Keith Raniere was going to order his DOS slaves to do something that he was having trouble bringing himself to ask them to do. NXIVM told prospective members that they could influence elections and change the world.

As bombs show up on Democrats’ doorsteps, one wonders how – or if – NXIVM intended to do that.

Sketch by MK10ART: Keith and Allison discuss how they can better empower women.

Vanguard [background] with his DOS slave Allison Mack - painting by MK10ART

This artwork of MK10Art of Allison Mack and Keith Raniere was banned on Instagram.