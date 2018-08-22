Men of NXIVM: A reader and I comment on Steve Ose, Ben Meyers and Matt McMorris

Editor’s note: A reader of Frank Report – evidently with insider knowledge – posted a comment which really deserves to be a separate post. The reader’s comments are in bold.

My observations follow in regular typeface.

Reader: Matt McMorris was/is a NXIVM member who worked for Barbara Bouchey when Clare & Sara Bronfman were Bouchey’s clients. After Bouchey left NXIVM [2009], Matt McMorris continued to work for Clare and Sara Bronfman as one of their tax guys. If he hasn’t talked with the Feds, he should go right to them and sing like a bird. He was more than a bookkeeper. Michelle ‘Shelly’ Tarzia, who was married to James Del Negro, when they both started at NXIVM, also worked for Bouchey before Bouchey left NXIVM.

Frank: Like so many couples who came to NXIVM – it didn’t take long for NXIVM technology to show Shelly and Jim that they would be happier divorced. As readers know, one of the exercises in NXIVM classes is to list all the good things that would happen if your spouse or significant other were to die.

As for Matt McMorris, it would probably be a good idea if he did talk to the Feds. Hopefully, he’s either New York State passed the CPA exam or stopped claiming to be one, as he did for years.

Shelly Tarzia is a good friend of Steve Ose, who lied to the police about NXIVM computer trespassing case. He pretended he and Ben Meyers were independent computer consultants that NXIVM hired to go through their server to see who was logging in to their social page.

Of course, Ben and Steve were not independent consultants, but longtime NXIVM members and employees, paid by Bronfman money. Their lying to police – as directed by Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman – helped lead to criminal indictments of Toni Natalie, Joe O’Hara and John Tighe – for computer trespassing – which caused them great pain and trouble (Barbara Bouchey was also charged separately for the same crime when she admitted to the mysterious Rodger Kirsopp that she had accessed NXIVM ‘s website sometime after Natalie, O’Hara and Tighe were indicted). It also led to a massive civil lawsuit with a battery of Bronfman attorneys that cost all the defendants a great deal of money and more trouble – again based on perjury.

The civil lawsuit led to that stellar reporter, James Odato, taking leave from his job at the Albany Times Union – to which he never returned – amid the turmoil of the onslaught of litigation funded by Bronfman money and fueled by Bronfman-Ose-Meyers perjury.

Fortunately, the Bronfman-Raniere crime syndicate did not win in court. Both the civil case and the criminal case were dismissed: the civil case because Clare Bronfman was caught perjuring herself – and the criminal case because Toni and Joe were able to show that Ose-Meyers were actually NXIVM members and that they were involved in moving the computer server – after the fact – from Saratoga County to Albany County to fraudulently establish jurisdiction for the Albany County DA to pursue charges there (NXIVM originally pursued the case in Saratoga County but the DA there refused to prosecute).

Despite the cases being dismissed, the computer trespassing perjury-laden lawsuits and indictments were a huge victory for Bronfman-Raniere. They silenced their two most dangerous critics: Tighe, who published Saratoga in Decline, a blog dedicated in large part to exposing NXIVM crimes – and Odato, who had written many damning articles exposing Bronfman-Raniere.

On top of that, Raniere and Bronfman were able to put the lives of three of their most aggressive critics, O’Hara, Natalie and Bouchey, into tailspins just through the fact of being indicted – and up against a biased prosecutor – who was closely affiliated with Bronfman’s lawyers.

It was ugly. It was a perversion of justice. It was a prima facie case of how money can corrupt the system – and it was criminal. The criminals being Bronfman-Raniere. The innocents suffered. But justice will have its way. Raniere is in jail now and Bronfman under home arrest.

Ose and Meyers still have a debt to pay their victims. Ose should do it by working with the feds. Meyers should also, but he is so deeply connected to the Bronfman-Raniere crime family, that it will be hard for him to do so. He is married to Michelle Salzman, daughter of NXIVM president Nancy “Prefect” Salzman.

Nancy – by recent court order – is prohibited from speaking with NXIVM members – other than Meyers, and her two daughters, Lauren and Michelle.

Meyers is able to freely communicate with the rest of the NXIVM membership – so Nancy can still help keep NXIVM together.

Nancy cannot speak directly with Clare Bronfman, but Ben and Michelle, because they have not yet been indicted, can speak with Sara Bronfman-Igtet – and Sara is permitted to speak to her sister, Clare – so the communication lines between Nancy, Lauren, Clare and Sara can continue unabated – and outside the presence of counsel.

Clare tells Sara. Sara tells Ben and Michelle. Ben and Michelle tell Nancy who tells Lauren and vice versa.

Orders can be carried out through Ben and Michelle. Sara can pay for NXIVM expenses, [to help keep NXIVM members from going to the feds]. This way there is no money traceable to Clare, who is under scrutiny.

If the feds are looking for possible witness intimidation [and they have expressed concern in court filings], they might want to keep on eye on Sara Bronfman and Ben Meyers.

In short, NXIVM can continue to operate in the US – and on an even larger scale in Mexico.

Sara can operated from France – where she can possibly hope to avoid extradition if she is indicted, Clare from home arrest in Manhattan and Nancy in Albany. Together. these three can manage operations in the name of Vanguard.

Meyers could be the most important foot soldier in NXIVM – conspiring to hold remaining members in check.

Let me add a word more about Ben and Michelle. They recently married. Their romance bloomed over the imprisonment of a defiant NXIVM member who was kept captive in a room for 18 months. The reason this woman – who we will call Jane Doe – was imprisoned was that she wanted to date Ben Meyers – who was teaching her how to hack computers to spy on enemies of Raniere.

Ben wanted to date Jane. Jane wanted to date him. But Raniere was furious. He wanted Jane to be in his harem, so he declared she had an “ethical breach” and ordered her to remain in the room without human company until she was willing to be in Raniere’s harem. Otherwise, he would see to it that she was deported penniless to Mexico.

Ben stood by and allowed Vanguard to steal his girlfriend and imprison her.

Raniere – needing Ben’s hacking services – and seeing Ben was getting morose about his girlfriend being imprisoned – sent in Nancy Salzman’s daughter – Michelle – a woman for which Raniere had only a tepid sexual interest – to comfort Ben and cheer him up.

Michelle and Ben helped in the imprisonment detail for Jane and soon a spark of romance lit and dirty Ben Meyers forgot all about Jane Doe tucked away in a room for 18 months – guarded by various NXIVM members – as he wooed and won Michelle.

Steve Ose most likely was responsible for hacking into NXIVM members’ computers. In order to get wireless at the center, Steve would take members’ laptops and set up the wireless for them. Makes one wonder why he had to put the password in. Why not have it posted like normal businesses do?

Did Ose arrange to spy on NXIVM members’ computers for Vanguard and Clare Bronfman? It is almost certain he did. NXIVM members were regularly spied on by their Master and computer minions Ose and Meyers.

Steve Ose has been with his Master, Vanguard since Consumer Byline days [1990s]. Clare Bear and her Master Vanguard made sure Steve got out of New York State before things could get too heated up in their false charges in the hacking case.

Steve Ose went to Texas to work for one of the private investigators hired by Bronfman to spy on various people and to hunt down Kristin Keefe and her child and possibly try to kill them. I know that sounds strong, but there is evidence to support it – which I will disclose in due course of time.

Both Ose and Meyers have a day of reckoning coming. It may be sooner than they think.

As for Matt McMorris, he knows plenty about Bronfman-Raniere finances and, unlike lawyers, there is no privilege that can shield him from revealing crimes he is aware of and possibly co-conspired to help them commit. Perhaps it’s time for Matt to take steps to protect himself from the legal storm that is brewing all about him.