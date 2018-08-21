Breaking News: Judge denies Clare’s motion – her home detention continues – no free association for Legatus

The judge has ruled. Clare Bronfman has lost.

This right form the courtroom correspondent: “Home detention continues; non-association continues. She lost.”

Yes, Legatus, the evil commander of NXIVM and its chief harasser, lost. She tried to get her bail conditions modified so she could roam freely in Manhattan and be able to meet with hundreds of NXIVM members. But the judge decided she must remain confined to her luxury apartment in Manhattan – and wear an ankle monitor to track her movements.

We will have more on the subject later.

For the record, Legatus will be at home and unable to harass, intimidate or destroy any lives – other than the ones she has already destroyed.

Isn’t it lovely when just for once money can’t buy an heiress justice?

***

Judge Nicholas Garaufis denied the motion from Clare Bronfman’s lawyers requesting she be allowed to end her home detention and roam in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, from the hours of 6 am to 8 pm.

The judge said, he might “as well be offering a chance for a person to see the world.”

Bronfman’s lawyer, Susan Necheles, said Clare was getting restless in the apartment, especially since she’s used to “running, jogging, and exercising.”

The skinny NXIVM leader, who consumes only 800 calories per day, normally jogs some 30 miles per week.

Judge Garaufis said he would reconsider the motion in a few months but in the meantime would consider allowing Clare to get a “fitness center membership” where she’d be allowed out a few times per week.

Necheles said Clare visited her attorneys in their office without running away and it would be nice if she could have gone with them to a restaurant.

Garaufis suggested they simply order in lunch from a “nice restaurant” when she visits lawyers.

“She eats much more carefully than I do,” said Necheles referring to Bronfman’s 800 calorie per day Raniere/DOS diet.

“Then order carefully,” Judge Garaufis replied.

Judge Garaufis also ruled that Bronfman must stay away from anyone related to NXIVM.

Necheles argued that every one of her friends are NXIVM members.

The Judge said “All she has to do is call her old friends from Dalton or wherever she went to high school.”

[The judge may not know that she never graduated from high school.]

Assistant US Attorney Moira Penza said that all NXIVM members on the Stripe Path might be “un-indicted co-conspirators” and possible witnesses.

The Judge did not rule on whether Bronfman can associate with her bookkeeper [believed to be Michelle ‘Shelly’ Tarzia] who is expected to be a witness against her.

Clare, along with the other defendants – NXIVM founder Keith Alan Raniere, NXIVM president Nancy Salzman, NXIVM Vice President in Charge of Education Lauren Salzman, DOS leader Allison Mack, and hapless fall girl, low level bookkeeper Kathy Russell are all due back in court Sept. 13.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled for January – although the trial may very well be postponed due to more superseding indictments.

Ah, poor Legatus. Allison Mack is allowed to go out for work, school, church and volunteering for whatever…. and Clare is stuck at home – with an empty refrigerator and a stair-master.

It is said her dad wept on his deathbed for his foolish daughter caught in a vicious cult. For her part, she came with a camera and tried to force a confession from him that he was wrong about cult leader Keith Raniere.

Clare – almost fashionably dressed – leaves court today- to head right home – where she is confined 24/7 except when she goes to court or meets with lawyers.

The little lady, who filed so many false criminal complaints against innocent people – enemies of Keith Raniere – is enjoying her just reward.

As she tried to imprison innocent people – to fulfill her master’s demands – she now heads there in their stead – along with her Vanguard.

Yes, prison looms large as her long term future.