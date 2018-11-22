Who’s more dangerous and in more danger?

Both the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, and the Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine are in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC].

But 6ix9ine has been placed in the general population at MDC, while Raniere remains with the sexual predators.

The U.S. Justice Department classifies the detention center as dangerous and noted inmates are prone to “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone” activities.

They also have the world’s smartest man living among them to potentially devise escape options.

Prosecutors declared Tekashi 6ix9ine was in danger following an appearance on The Breakfast Club, which was uploaded Friday, prior to his arrest. In the video, Tekashi 6ix9ine claimed his “inner circle” had turned on him. Prosecutors told the judge this video made enemies of his once close team, who now want to “super violate him.”

Many celebrity inmates receive special treatment in separated holding cells in order to keep them out of harm from general inmates. One of these was Raniere. After some time, he was placed in the sexual predators unit.

For a short time – while they cleared mites out of the area – Raniere was moved to the gay sexual predators unit.

He has been returned to the heterosexual sexual predators unit where “Thank heaven for little girls” is the motto.

Raniere has not been released into the general population at MDC.

Some find it interesting that Tekashi 6ix9ine is not residing alongside Raniere – but in the more dangerous general population.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested Sunday on racketeering and firearm charges arising out of his gang’s alleged armed robberies, shootings, and drug deals.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was already on probation for a child sex case. The rapper pled guilty to using a child in sexual performance in October 2015, before he became famous.

The rapper made a video with a naked 13-year-old girl who was performing sexual acts on a friend of his.

In the video, Tekashi 6ix9ine stood behind her and pretended to thrust while slapping her ass.

The rapper was given three years probation. After the announcement of probation, the courtroom cheered for Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Then he made a statement worthy of the Vanguard. He said, “I have millions of youth that look at me as a role model and the last place I want to be is incarcerated. They don’t deserve it. Thank you,” he told the court.

Raniere is using a similar line of argument.

He said he used to walk 14-20 miles per day trying to solve the problems of some 7 billion humans. He has had 17,000 people who benefited from his teachings and many women follow him. They don’t deserve him going to prison. They need him. The world needs him.

Him and Socrates.

If Tekashi 6ix9ine doesn’t make bail, which is seen as likely, he may be placed in the sexual predators unit alongside Raniere.

Maybe Keith could teach him a-cappella.

Keith Raniere, a man you can follow.

With both Teshaka 6ix9ine and the Vanguard in MDC, there will be some rare dreams tonight.

And tomorrow is Thanksgiving.