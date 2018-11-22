How Lauren Salzman operated as a slave master in DOS

Since collateral – more so than branding – is going to be a significant aspect of the extortion, forced labor and sex trafficking charges against the three DOS defendants – Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, and Lauren Salzman – here are few things that readers might find interesting.

I found it interesting that Lauren Salzman’s attorney claimed in her motion to dismiss that Lauren had only been in DOS for four and half months. If true, that would mean that Lauren, who joined DOS in January 2017, must have quit in early June – about the time Frank Report first revealed the branding of women.

If she was only in for four months – she seems to have risen in the ranks remarkably quickly. She was, after all, a leading slave master.

Lauren found it stressful in Albany and liked traveling away from headquarters. Because of her bizarre eating regime, Lauren often was ill and vomited often. But she found time to both teach NXIVM intensives and recruit slaves.

She taught that the point of DOS or AKA “The Vow” was to build self, to bust pride, to uphold principles, to build a sense of honor and character.

“Yes, we want to bust pride and build humility and vulnerability which help us have character and conscience,” she once texted a slave.





Lauren Salzman with Allison Mack

The steps that were followed by all the DOS slaves were as follows:

1. The Vow

2. The Collar

3. The Brand

Sleep

The slaves had to ask their master’s permission to go to sleep. This was usually done

by text. The general rule was that the slave had to wait for the master’s permission for up to one hour. If there was no response by text within an hour, the slave could then feel free to sleep. However, the slave had to sleep with her DOS phone beside her because she was required to respond to texts from her master within 60 seconds of receiving the text. Even if she was sound asleep and it was the middle of the night, the slave had to rise and text her master.

Sometimes, the master would have the slave stand up and wait for a period of time before going back to bed.

Lauren put on her phone a “self destruct timer” and set it at 60 seconds to time the speed of her slaves’ responses.

Enrollment

Lauren pushed hard for new slaves. There were benchmarks DOS needed to

meet. Lauren referred to “an enrollment culture” for DOS. For the slave, this took up a lot of time, recruiting new slaves and training them.

A list of headings on a leaked document of a DOS slave has these categories.

1. Enrollment

2. Personal Contract,

3. Sanitize base camp

4. FU branding

5. Branding meetings.

6. “Clean” phones and computers.

Collateral

Lauren was adamant about collecting proper collateral. She told her slaves that

when they did videos meant to destroy a family member, spouse or business associate, they must name the person’s full name and do so early in the video.

Lauren also liked her slaves collateral to be “hardcore.”

The collateral was uploaded to a Drop Box. It is not known who else besides the direct slave master had access, but it is a pretty good guess that the Grand Slave Master, Keith Raniere, had access.

I believe the DOJ knows – and may have found collateral during their raid on Raniere’s “Library” on 8 Hale or during their search of his emails.

I found it intriguing that some collateral had to do with herpes.

Lauren always had to approve her slaves’ collateral and she instructed her slaves to make sure the videos looked candid and not contrived.

Lauren insisted that her slaves collateral destroy or consume the following areas of her slave’s life:

1. Work

2. Family

3. Social Credibility

4. Important People

5. Assets

6. Wealth

7. Rights

8. Possessions.

When a slave expressed worriment about the collateral getting into the wrong hands, Lauren told her it was a “control” issue. That a slave let “fear and viscera taint your thoughts instead of using your mind to craft your principles.”

Chains

All slaves had to wear symbolic chains – either on their necks, ankles or

bellies. Slaves would text their masters emoticons of hearts and chains. Brooklyn Charms sold belly chains for a few hundred dollars.

Weight

Losing weight was a bedrock principle of DOS. Some women wanted to achieve their desired weight before they put on their symbolic chains.

Self-Denial

Each of the slaves had to perform a daily act of self-denial.

Some slaves’ self-denial was not pleasing enough for Lauren. She mocked one slave because her daily act of self denial was to eat only one donut instead of several. A true act of self-denial would have been for the slave to eat no donuts at all.

Failure Protocol

When there was a failure of slave what happened? Was she punished? Some slaves were bare-ass paddled. Some were put in cages, in isolation, according to sources in DOS.

Failing to respond to readiness drills – or getting angry or defiant – were punishable events.

“Choice Points” is a concept where a slave makes decisions or choices. Choosing things the slave thinks is important over what the master says is important to her in her life is wrong. This could also lead to punishment.

Some slaves were forbidden to have sex and told that includes masturbation.

Being uncomfortable as a discipline is part of DOS. Taking longer cold showers, for example, was a simple discipline that helped slaves make choice points that were uncomfortable.





The genius behind it all – Keith Alan Raniere AKA Vanguard.