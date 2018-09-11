Making Raniere look ridiculous – as lawyers object

In Keith Alan Raniere’s recent filing, his lawyers quoted – somewhat out of context – a comment I made to Vice News,, “Part of my strategy was to mock Raniere. I photoshopped images of him, I wrote fictional stories about him, just to make him look ridiculous because sometimes that’s… necessary, too.’”





The lawyers’ comments about me were meant to persuade the judge to seal names of guarantors of Raniere’s proposed bail bond.





They want the names of people who would bail out Raniere to be kept from the public, the media and me in particular.





Raniere’s attorneys failed to note that when I said I wrote a fictional story about Vanguard, I announced it as fiction and when I photoshopped images of Raniere, I made it clear the images were not real photographs.





Here is sample fiction I wrote about Raniere – called “Night of the Vanguard.” I published this in July 2017 – a month or so after I broke the branding story – when I was the only one writing about NXIVM – as members were defecting from the cult daily.





At that time, the NY Times was just looking into the story. There was no one covering it. In fact, most media – if they read the blog at all – must have thought branding and collateral were fiction.





He met Clare Bronfman and loved her for personality and beauty and not for her money.





So to keep getting cult members to leave, I directed a little sarcasm toward Raniere – who was trying to hold his cult together and, when possible, brand a few more women.





The following excerpts are from a fictional story – told in the voice of Rosa – a fictional women Raniere seduces. I wanted to show how ridiculous his seduction approach was and how foolish the women who saw him as romantic appeared.





Here are a few excerpts of purple prose,





[This is fiction].





[Setting Rosa and Vanguard meet at a party at Nancy Salzman’s house. She sees him for the first time}





I was unable to control my reaction to his devastating maleness.

“Hi, I’m Vanguard.”

My tongue felt large and swollen in my dry, heated mouth. I became dizzy, all the blood leaving my head in a mad dash to my heart and other, lower places.

“Hi, I’m Rosa.”

… My heart was racing, my limbs mysteriously weak. I thanked God I was already sitting for I knew my legs were incapable of supporting me.

He said, “Let’s go for a walk.”

As I arose, he hugged me, pressing against me. Every muscle in my body tightened, clenching almost painfully in response to his heated flesh.

As we walked down Oregon Trail, a fine sheen broke out on his forehead and upper lip. My stomach continued churning from the near contact of his delectable body. I trembled uncontrollably. Goose bumps covered the column of my spine.

We stopped at an apartment that happened to be empty….

“I am a tantric master…” he said. Then he touched me with marvelous ingenuity; he caressed me with his wild manhood. His beauty struck my heart, then my loins. My thighs turned to mush.

He told me the lives of seven billion people hung in the balance. The welfare of the world depended on his teaching.

He lowered his head towards me, licking his hot, dry lips in preparation. I understood his intent and parted my lips, waiting breathlessly. Closer, his hot breath fanned my quivering lips. He could feel the stuttering, faltering beat of my heart against his own. My trembling increased, my fingers and toes tingled. My stomach roiled and sweat ran in rivulets down my forehead, burning my eyes.

“You are ruled by disintegrations. Do not let it make you a suppressive,” he said.

Vanguard brushed his lips across mine in a feather-like caress. A slow smile curved my luscious mouth. Then he pushed me back into the soft, buttery luxury of the leather couch…

to be continued…

https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/part-1-night-of-the-vanguard/





https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/part-2-night-of-the-vanguard/





https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/part-3-night-of-the-vanguard/





https://frankreport.com/2017/07/06/part-4-night-of-the-vanguard/





***





As for photoshopped images, over the years I’ve done scores of them. Here are a few. See if you could be fooled into thinking any were actual photos.





Artist conception. Keith Raniere Garden Gnome may be for sale at the next Festival of Flowers Coaches Summit.

Keith Raniere Garden Gnome may be for sale at the next Festival of Flowers Coaches Summit.









If he had it, Keith Raniere would not have been timid about sharing his herpes with his harem.

Fortunately, herpes did not infect the face of the male model.

There is always inherent risks associated with large scale sexual escapades with many women.

There is always risk associated with large-scale sexual escapades with many women.





Somewhere in between confronting the lion with

Yeh, it’s sad, believe me, Lauren

When you’re born to be a moron





It might not be the wisest thing she ever lied about. After all this is not Jews in the basement.... not at all.









Vanguard [above] was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

Vanguard said he was paid more than $100,000 per hour to coach highest level executives,

He read Einstein’s Theory of Relativity in the original German at the age of one and spoke polysyllabic sentences in seventeen languages at the age of two.

This is not a real photo: This is an artist's view of Clare Bronfman entitled Clare exits the grand jury after giving her testimony.

Clare exiting the grand jury after giving testimony.





Not a real photo of Keith Raniere but his soon-to-be future reality.. Prison

Not a real photo. Keith Raniere, a true democrat when it comes to women. He will take them in all heights and hair colors - provided they are young and very slender.

Yes, I was short as a child – but when I became Vanguard I shot up like a weed!

Not a real photo. Keith Raniere has gotten more than his fair share of publicity since 2017 when Frank Report first broke the blackmail and branding story of DOS in June. Most of the subsequent publicity has been less than flattering.

Finally getting the attention he deserves

Why not 300 calories per day?

No bullshit.

From early childhood, he demonstrated astounding gifts. By the age of one, he could construct full sentences and questions; he was able to read by the age of two.

When a prisoner says ‘maybe’, it means, ‘yes’; when a prisoner says, ‘no’, it means, ‘maybe.’







Ass implants might make Keith as successful on the inside as he was on the outside. He was Vanguard outside, he could be Rearguard on the inside.







Welcome To MDC

Welcome To MDC!









Hi Pam, can you ask that hot girl in the red pants in the phone booth if she would like to walk your dog?

Not a real photo. This photshopped image was first published on Frank Report. See left hand lower corner of raped teen.







He went to Mexico to stay out of jail. He had his attorney, Michael Sullivan, call the wrong district of the DOJ [The Northern District of NY] to give him cover so that in the event he was caught, he could lie his way out and say he was always available for the US Feds. His Chance Card didn't work too well. Maybe if Sullivan had called the right district DOJ [Eastern Distric of NY] - the one that Frank Report, New York Times, and major Mexican media - announced was investigating Raniere - and perhaps if he had told Sullivan about cards left by FBI agents who came to Monterrey trying to find him - and if Sullivan then called the right DOJ district - or the FBI agents who left their cards - then maybe the judge might have believed him that he knew nothing about being under investigation and was not trying to flee US jurisdiction and granted him bail.

Marc: Why did you brand women? Keith: (A) The smell reminds me of BBQs I had when I was a boy. (B) The girls begged me to; (C) I didn't think anyone would even notice.

Marc: Why did you brand women? Keith: (A) The smell reminds me of BBQs I had when I was a boy. (B) The girls begged me to; (C) I didn’t think anyone would even notice.

East Coast Judo Champ

He was East Coast judo champ at age 11.

The recent motion from Raniere’s attorneys is about – purportedly – protecting the friends of Raniere from exposure on my blog.





Vanguard loves to teach women.

Don’t make me look ridiculous