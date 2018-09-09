Latest Bronfman filing may have had second purpose: to intimidate victims and potential witnesses

As if the latest filing by Clare Bronfman’s attorneys wasn’t embarrassing enough, with its whiny plea that the financier and second-in-command of the NXIVM sex-slaver cult be allowed to interact freely with members and former members of the cult, further analysis of the document indicates that it may have also been intended to send a message to a group of victims who could end up testifying against Clare and her cronies.

Why else would Clare’s attorneys have exposed the existence of this group of victims and their attorneys when even the presiding judge, Nicholas G. Garaufis, has sought to keep them out of the proceeding?

After making their arguments as to why they believe the “no contact provision” of Clare’s bail conditions should be rescinded, her lawyers, without any explanation or transition, suddenly attacked an “…August 21, 2018 letter submitted to the Court by Neil Glazer purportedly on behalf of several anonymous former NXIVM members who claim to have been ‘terrorized’ by litigation financed by Ms. Bronfman”.

What’s particularly bizarre about this attack is the fact that, as noted by Bronfman’s attorneys, the court had already declined to even consider the aforementioned letter in an earlier proceeding.

So, why did Clare’s attorneys choose to bring up the letter at all – and why did they do so now?

Is it because they want to know exactly which victims/potential witnesses are being represented by Glazer so they can figure out how best to deal with them?

“The individuals whom Ms. Bronfman has supposedly targeted can easily apply to the Court or the government for specific protection if they feel it necessary. And those who wish to remain anonymous will presumably report whatever Ms. Bronfman says to their zealous counsel in the extremely unlikely event that Ms. Bronfman contacts them. (Again, if they do not want further contact, they can simply say so, and she will desist.)”

See, how easy it is? All these victims have to do is tell Clare that they’re planning to testify against her – and she won’t try to contact them anymore.

Of course, she’ll also have her attorneys and private investigators start doing a detailed analysis of every aspect of each potential witness’ life from the time they were born until now. And those same people may also take a look at whatever collateral the victims/potential witnesses provided to their slave masters while they were part of DOS.

As described in his August 21st letter to the court (SEE FULL COPY HERE) – which, incidentally, is still not part of the official court record of the current proceeding – Neil Glazer indicated that his law firm represents “…numerous individuals who were victims of and/or witnesses concerning crimes charged in the Superseding Indictment in the above-referenced criminal proceeding before this Court, as well as others who were – and in some instances still are – victims and/or witnesses to crimes not yet charged and other wrongdoing by members of the conspiracies described in filings by the United States in this matter”.

Let that sink in for a second: Numerous victims of the insidious NXIVM cult have indicated that they are willing to testify about the cult-related crimes that have already been charged and about still other crimes that may be charged in the future.

Glazer goes on to note several of the things that Clare and her cohorts have already done to intimidate and punish his clients. These include, but are not limited to, the following:

– “Several of our clients are currently facing completely baseless criminal charges in Mexico instigated by Ms. Bronfman and her co-defendant Raniere and persons acting on their behalf”.

– “In or around June 2017, Ms. Bronfman made false statements to the Vancouver, Canada police department in order to initiate a criminal investigation of two of our clients who had been severely traumatized by horrific acts by NXIVM on them in Albany, NY”.

– “In earlier episodes, Ms. Bronfman has (among other things) (i) perjured herself in a civil proceeding; (ii) made false statements to local law enforcement and/or directed the falsification of evidence in order to instigate a baseless criminal investigation; (iii) directed the falsification or destruction of evidence in another civil proceeding; and (iv) directed, participated and financed the prosecution of numerous completely meritless legal proceedings aimed at punishing critics and silencing witnesses, going to extreme lengths such as interfering in bankruptcy proceedings to attempt to prevent the discharge of persons who would not have filed for bankruptcy but for the fact that defending against Bronfman and Raniere’s reign of vexatious litigation terror had impoverished them”.

– “Current and former members of the NXIVM community assisted Ms. Bronfman and Mr. Raniere, perjuring themselves, falsifying and destroying evidence, maintaining ‘enemies’ lists, directing private investigators who, at times, crossed ethical and perhaps legal boundaries, attempting to unlawfully procure the financial and banking records of federal judges, and orchestrating campaigns to utterly terrorize witnesses in order to drive them deep into hiding and to stay underground”.

As usual, there is no way of knowing how Judge Garaufis will rule on the latest motion that has been filed by Clare Bronfman’s attorneys. One can only hope, however, that under no circumstances will he require victims to identify themselves as potential witnesses against the Raniere-Bronfman criminal enterprise because it could expose them to Clare’s well-known intimidation tactics, and give her a strategic advantage that the rules governing the current criminal proceeding don’t allow her to have.

As was suggested yesterday, if Clare is truly in need of “expressive associations” and “intimate associations”, Judge Garaufis should consider rescinding her bail – and having her spend her pre-trial time at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Alternatively, he could just have her spend weekends there – which would still leave her plenty of time for her weekly visits to her gym, her grocery store, and her synagogue or church.