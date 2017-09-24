Mailed in Mexico: anonymous letter with message: ‘www.frankreport.com’

Lately, I have been receiving calls from concerned Mexicans.

The cause of their concern is what they have read in Frank Report.

What got them reading, it seems, was a letter they got in their mailbox.

It was sent in a white envelope with no sender on the outside. Inside, there is no indication who sent the letter.

The only thing inside the envelope was a piece of paper that read:

‘www. Frankreport.com.’

From the calls I got, I gleaned this letter prompted people to read Frank Report then speak about it to others in the NXIVM community in Mexico.

A few chose to call to see if I was a real person.

Some who called said they are in a close relationship with ESP people and are worried about them.

One person asked, “If this is true, why is the Mexico City Center still open; everything is normal; they are not afraid.”

She asked why the mainstream media has not reported it?

A man said, “Some people think it must not be true because CNN has not reported this.”

One woman said, she read Forbes magazine and the posts on Frank Report.

“I don’t doubt it is true,” she said.

One of the ESP leaders in Mexico, Emiliano Salinas, is the son of the former Mexican president Carlos Salinas. In addition, DOS leader Rosa Laura Junco is the daughter of newspaper mogul Alejandro Junco.

One woman said to me, “It is not easy to stop something like this, or get your child out. Not even Alejandro Junco or Carlos Salinas can stop this.”

Most people who called said, if DOS is true, people should know because a lot of people are in danger.

The truth is Emiliano Salinas, Alex Betancourt, Jimena Garza, Carola Garza, Loretta Garza, Edgar Boone, Omar Boone, Rosa Laura Junco, Bibbiana Huber, Vany Huber, and other prominent Mexicans are involved in a blackmail and female pubic mutilation scheme. They are blackmailing women and branding them with a white-hot iron on their pubis with the initials of sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

One man said, “I think it is terrible. This should be a big story. What they are doing is cruel and brutal.”

I said ‘It will be coming out soon in the mainstream media and will get worldwide attention.

One woman, who did not identify herself, said to me with deep sorrow in her voice, “I wish it is not true.”

I said, “Your wish will not be granted.”

She said, taking a breath, and again, with deep sorrow, “If they are doing this bad thing, hopefully they will get out of this trouble.”

I did not want to say what was on my mind – that this might be the mother of one of them who is deeply involved.

Why don’t you talk with them? I asked her.

She said quickly, ‘They will never talk with me about it.”

Then after a pause, she said, “‘It is one of the worst stories I ever read. This is much harder than I thought.”

Imagine receiving a letter with a message to read a certain website.

Imagine you are a mother of adult children and you receive an anonymous letter with a message to read a certain website only to find your child is involved in a nefarious, devilish, for profit sex cult.