Lost post about Raniere being a molester – re-posted here….

Date: October 24, 2010 04:34PM

Posted at the saratogaindecline blog last night.

The Rat said…

by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with edgar. i served as their pawn for too long (like jim). i see my responsibiy in the deaths of both kristen’s friend in the monistary and ester’s friend in AK. He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in thier heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had thier lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle, and Rosie). I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (who was under age) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI they will see that he is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, thier lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an emtpy warehouse after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the —- girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with thier care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape tape it all. Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the preversion of a sick man.

This needs a bit of explanation– here are my notes in red along with spelling corrections:

Date: October 24, 2010 04:34PM

Posted at the saratogaindecline blog last night.

The Rat said…

by the time they read this, I will have gone back to mexico with Edgar (Boone). I served as their pawn for too long (like Jim Del Negro?). i see my responsibility in the deaths of both Kristen’s (Keeffe) friend Gina Hutchinson in the monastery and Ester’s (Chiappone) friend in Alaska (Kristen Snyder) . He did not kill, I did for him. I put the idea in their heads. It was suicide, so it could not be linked to me and Keith. But we still encouraged it to happen.

At least those who died, had their lives ended. What will come out in the future will be the young girls (who are now women) who were taken advantage of (how old was Angel, Megan, Michelle Salzman?, and Rosie Chiappone?) I think if someone looks into Kristen’s friend (Gina who was under age, she was 15) and those other teenagers that worked for CBI Consumer Buy Line they will see that he Raniere is a molester. That is what bothers me above all. Murder is one thing, their lives are over. When you take advantage of girls who work for you and play video games in an empty warehouse (Raniere liked to play a video game called ‘Vanguard”) after hours (Keith knows what I am talking about) that is sick.

If this isn’t enough, he did it again with the—- girls. Thier parents trusted you (Pam) with their care and you (Keith) molested them. What is worse is what you did to their brother. You made him tape it all. (Did Raniere have a teenage boy film his encounters?) Not just what happened with the girls, but also what happen with your girlfriends. No young boy should be exposed to that.

I am praying for the day that one of these victims comes forward…as they are innocent. I am guilty and can’t. Those in the inner circle will know who wrote this because I will be gone by the time they read it. I thought what I was supporting was humanity…I recently realized it was just the perversion of a sick man.



