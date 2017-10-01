Look to Executive Success Programs for 1000 Keith-built millionaires

Frank Report has been searching to find Keith Raniere- built millionaires.

Damon Brink said Keith built 1000 millionaires. Where are they?

During his childhood, teens, and twenties, Keith showed no signs of building millionaires.

His thirties were filled with financial failure. With the collapse of Consumers’ Buy Line, Keith made more than 1000 people poorer. He generally stiffed people out of small amounts of money; anywhere from $500 to $50,000 per person.

The lawsuits against him, on the public record, tell the whole story.

So that leaves us with Executive Success Programs.

The 1000 millionaires had to have been built after 1998, when he started ESP.

Let’s have a look at some of the ESP coaches, proctors, High Rank Green Sashes, the experts in Executive Success.

This is a company that takes money on the premise that it uses Keith’s ‘consistent, reproducible and measurable’ technology. It isn’t called ‘Executive Success,’ for nothing.

According to their website:

We’re a professional coaching company dedicated to empowering people.

Ethos Our Ethos program breathes life into empty success teachings, transforming them into powerful tools … so you make the leap from knowing about success… to actually having it.

Intensives: Our intensives [are] an intense and comprehensive journey of self-discovery and success.

This is where we will find them. One thousand millionaires built by Keith.

Our next few posts will examine the millionaires built by Keith…. all 1000 of them…

Students show Vanguard tribute for his teachings,

Thank you, Vanguard, for making me a millionaire.

Frank Report is looking for the Keith-built millionaires. Have you seen them.