Look out Raniere will come after you, reader warns

Screenshot of Keith Raniere speaking of love, compassion and ethics in a video.







Today I received this email





Congratulations on having the cojones to continue taking on NXIVM!





You can expect to be the target of defamation lawsuits. These will have monetary damage claims, but there are two other goals: shutting you up, and as a tool to access information about you and your informants….

NXIVM has an extra tool to use against informants who have ever been ESP/NXIVM student. They were required to sign non-disclosure agreements about the course material, and NXIVM lawyers try to expand that to any statements about NXIVM at all. So even true statements are actionable. (Possibly by now the NDA more explicitly goes beyond the course material).

And there is a clever clause in the NDA that makes the student liable for NXIVM’s legal fees if NXIVM wins. NXIVM has the resources (the Bronfman girls) to run up gigantic legal bills without feeling the pain. Even if the actual provable damages to NXIVM are minimal, the legal bills are enough to bankrupt nearly anyone. So NXIVM can coerce the student into into accepting an injunction of silence, rather than going to court where they risk losing the case and being bankrupted. (NXIVM also loves to bring legal actions to block bankruptcy!)





NXIVM may be able to use a defamation suit as an excuse to subpoena your email accounts and computers. They will want to find out the identities of your informants so they can attack them….

They are notorious for using information gained in one case to pursue another case. For instance, they could search your subpoened business records for evidence of other activities that they could color as illegal, and have one of their tame district attorneys bring criminal action.

You should also expect your computer systems to be hacked. Recall that they installed a keystroke logger on Edgar Bronfman’s computer through an email attachment. You should expect that some of the emails you have received or will receive are from active NXIVM members, with attachments to take over your computer. They may also try to remotely take over your computers through means other than emails. They have the resources to hire very talented hackers….





Finally, you should contact the people who NXIVM has gone after in the past, to find out about legal and computer attacks they have suffered, so you know what to expect. John Tighe, Joseph O’Hara (both in prison), the Albany Times-Union newspaper and reporter John Odato, Vanity Fair magazine and reporter Suzanna Andrews, ex-NXIVM members Toni Foley Natalie, Barbara Bouchey, Susan Dones, and Kim Woolhouse, and cult deprogrammer Rick Ross.